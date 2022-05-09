Teresa Giudice reveals where things stand between her and brother Joe Gorga after tense RHONJ reunion

Teresa Giudice dishes on her relationship with Joe Gorga. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice recently dished about the current state of her relationship with brother Joe Gorga following the tense reunion.

The first in the three-part event aired last week. It featured an awkward moment between Teresa and Joe’s wife, Melissa Gorga, after excluding her sister-in-law from being a bridesmaid at her upcoming wedding. The OG doubled down on her decision and told viewers that she and Melissa are simply not close, and that’s why she’s not included in her wedding party.

However, Joe expressed disappointment at his sister’s decision.

Furthermore, the reunion trailer teased more heated moments between the siblings, with Joe even walking off the reunion set and threatening to quit the show at one point.

Viewers will see that scene play out soon, but Teresa recently shared an update on where things stand between her and Joe.

Teresa Giudice reveals where things stand between her and brother Joe Gorga

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a lot to say about her brother Joe and sister-in-law Melissa after what went down at the reunion.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Teresa explained what prompted Joe to storm off the reunion set.

“Andy Cohen asked me a question, and I gave my answer,” explained the OG. “So when I gave my answer, my brother’s like ‘there you go putting me down.'”

Teresa said she simply gave her opinion, and Joe didn’t like her answer but made it clear that she would never put her brother down.

“I love my brother; he’s my only sibling. I absolutely adore him, he’s my baby brother,” said Teresa.

As for the question that caused Joe to lose his cool, Teresa noted that viewers would have to wait and see it play out at the reunion. However, it seems the OG is not holding on to any anger.

When asked if things are good between her and Joe, the mom-of-four responded, “Yes. Listen, I don’t wanna fight with him on TV.”

Teresa Giudice says Joe Gorga hurt her at the reunion

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star made it clear that her brother is not the only one who’s hurt by things said at the reunion.

Teresa mentioned a comment Joe made about her and admitted, “That hurts my feelings.”

“He said ‘act like a sister,’ and he called me a moron,” revealed Teresa. “I didn’t know he said that until now that I’m seeing the trailer. It’s just very sad. I know my parents wouldn’t like for him to be saying that.”

“That’s just something you don’t say, but it’s okay,” she added.” It’s okay. I don’t care, I’ll take all the bullets you want.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.