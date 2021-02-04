Teresa Giudice is taking her time with new boyfriend Luis Ruelas, no engagement on the horizon

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice isn’t in a rush to marry her boyfriend Luis Ruelas. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is settling in nicely to her new relationship with boyfriend Luis Ruelas. And although she seems incredibly happy with her new beau, she isn’t quite ready to commit to another marriage just yet.

According to Us Weekly, a source close to Teresa claims that the couple is content with where their relationship is at…for now.

Teresa and Luis are enjoying their new relationship

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source claims that Teresa and Luis are happy as can be. However, a wedding doesn’t seem to be on the horizon for the pair.

“They aren’t rushing into anything,” the source claimed. “They are taking their time.”

Teresa began dating Luis following her divorce from her husband Joe Giudice. The two had been married for 20 years at the time of their separation and decided to go their separate ways after stints in prison and Joe’s subsequent deportation back to Italy.

But Teresa seems to be moving along just fine with Luis. The source said they “both genuinely like each other and have a great relationship.”

“Luis is a really great guy and he makes her very happy, and vice versa,” the source also shared.

Teresa and Luis aren’t thinking about an engagement just yet

The source also confirmed to Us Weekly that there are “no talks of an engagement” at this point in their relationship.

“Their relationship is way too premature to even consider marriage at this point,” the source added.

Teresa and Luis started dating late last year, just months after her divorce from Joe was finalized. However, the couple didn’t make their relationship Instagram official until December 2020.

But, when Teresa did finally decide to share a pic of the couple, she made it clear that she was smitten.

According to Teresa, Luis was “the best thing to come out of 2020.”

With her relationship being relatively new, it seems unlikely that fans will see Luis make an appearance in the upcoming Season 11 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey. However, that doesn’t mean Teresa won’t bring the heat to the next season.

The Season 11 Housewife taglines were recently released and if Teresa’s tagline is any indication about how the season will go, fans are sure to be pleased.

“They say it’s never too late to start over. I say, starting over never tasted so good,” will be Teresa’s tagline for stepping into the new season.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 premieres Wednesday, February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.