Teresa Giudice gets backlash for cooking vodka recipe with teenage daughter

If there’s one thing Teresa Giudice can count on when she shares anything online, it’s that it’s going to garner criticism, and her latest post proved that point.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted a video with her 17-year-old daughter, Milania Giudice, and some people are up in arms about it.

This time it’s because the mom of four had Milania join her in the kitchen to cook her “penne alla vodka dish.”

There was an outspoken critic in the mix, who chided the OG since vodka was used in the recipe for the dish, and Milania is a minor.

Teresa hasn’t responded to the criticism from the post, and we don’t expect her to clap back because she rarely does.

Furthermore, the 51-year-old already has the Trehuggers, who are always armed and ready to defend her.

The critic who commented on Milania being in Teresa’s cooking video just got a swift reminder of that!

The RHONJ star was excited to share her latest recipe, which she cooked with the help of her daughter, Milania.

The full-length clip for her series Cook with Love is on YouTube, but Teresa posted a teaser for her 2.4 million Instagram followers.

“Put some extra love into this penne alla vodka dish! It came out delicious! Love cooking with @milania.ggiudic,” she captioned the post.

One person quickly commented, “Isn’t Milania a minor 🤔? Should she be cooking with vodka? And I don’t want to hear about the alcohol content evaporating, that’s not what I am talking about.”

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa didn’t respond to the criticism, but her followers sure did.

One person wrote, “Omg had to find something to tear Teresa down 🤦‍♀️.”

“Ignorance isn’t bliss anymore,” retorted someone else.

One person said, “Talk about reaching. You ever see a restaurant card someone for ordering food with vodka or whiskey in it? Please stop.”

“OMG YOU PPL ARE INSUFFERABLE 😂😂😂,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Teresa has no idea what has been going on in the comments because she’s still in her love bubble after celebrating her first wedding anniversary.

The Bravo Housewife spent some time with her husband, Luis Ruelas, and their kids in Mykonos, Greece, but returned to the US in time for the special occasion.

Teresa posted a video from her wedding along with a sweet message for Luis.

“Happy Anniversary to the love of my life❤️Thank you for bringing so much joy, happiness, and love into my life,” she wrote. “You are so thoughtful, charming, and considerate. I can’t wait to spend a lifetime with you. You make life so easy and beautiful.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.