Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas jet off on romantic honeymoon after fairytale wedding 

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas leave for a romantic honeymoon after the weekend wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

After many months of wedding preparation and the media blitz which followed, Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas departed for a romantic honeymoon this week.

The honeymoon should be a nice change of pace for the lovers, who can let loose without cameras watching every move.

PEOPLE reported the two departed for a honeymoon without cameras in tow. A source shared, “Louie and Teresa had a fairytale wedding, and now they are embarking on a fairytale honeymoon.”

The source continued, “They are looking forward to spending some quiet time together and celebrating one another as husband and wife.”

Teresa, who has seen great success as a reality star and cookbook author, will return to work after her honeymoon.

The source shared, “Teresa and co-host Melissa Pfeister are launching a podcast Sept. 21st where they will be having candid conversations about life, love, fashion, family, and much more.” Fans may recognize Melissa’s name– Ashley Darby appeared on her Side Piece podcast in June to spill details about her divorce from Michael Darby.

Teresa Giudice married Luis Ruelas last weekend

Teresa Giudice got a second chance at a fairytale when she married Luis Ruelas over the weekend in front of 220 guests, including Ashley Darby and Kenya Moore.

The Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, was the venue for the wedding.

Teresa’s New Jersey castmates were in attendance, with Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin serving as bridesmaids and Margaret Joseph and Jackie Goldschneider attending as guests.

Notably, neither Melissa nor Joe Gorga attended the wedding after reportedly arguing the night before, with Bravo cameras present.

Teresa Giudice’s wedding hair cost $10K

Lucia called Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM radio show to dish about Teresa’s wedding day hair, which caused its own headlines.

Teresa’s hairstylist, Lucia Casazza, made the bride’s dream come true on her wedding day. Lucia said that Teresa had a vision, “[Teresa] said, ‘My hair has to be over the top.’”

Lucia explained: “As we know, my girl Teresa is the queen of Jersey, so we needed hair that was fit for a queen. You go big, or you go home.”

And while Lucia’s labor was pricy at $2K, most of the hair budget went to the human hair extensions used in the hairstyle. Lucia created a mesh hair piece and required 1,500 bobby pins to create Teresa’s wedding hair.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus.