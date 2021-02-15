Kate Griffith giving an interview during Season 2 of Temptation Island. Pic credit: USA Network

Temptation Island’s Kate Griffith seems to have completely moved on from David Benavidez as she and her new boyfriend, Anand Sukhadia, post pics with each other on Instagram.

Fans of the show immediately took notice when the thirty-five-year-old blonde bombshell went from posting selfies and product promotions to a picture cozied up to a new man in late December 2020.

Who is Kate’s new beau?

The caption reads, “Grateful for the love & light of 2020 🤍”.

Anand is the owner of a modern recovery spa dedicated to healthy living for the mind, body, and spirit, in Jersey City, New Jersey. He is also the host of his own podcast titled Limitless One, a podcast about the experiences and perspectives of other limitless souls.

He first posted about Kate on his Instagram only six days ago on February 8, 2021. His photo was of the pair in the woods, looking lovingly at each other with the caption, “Thank you for bringing your MAGIC into my life @iamkategriffith 💫.”

Much of the comments section of Kate’s picture is filled with notes of happiness from fellow cast members and fans of the show alike.

How Did Kate and Anand Spend Valentines Day?

Kate posted a very sultry and romantic picture of herself smelling a bouquet of red flowers. She captioned with the photo with a quote from Rupi Kaur, a statement on her hopes that her followers are honoring the love within, and a special shoutout to Anand.

On Instagram, Anand also posted a Valentine’s day message with a picture of the two smiling. The main caption reads, “I LOVE YOU,” to which Kate replied, “I love you right back!”

Kate originally went on Temptation Island with her then-boyfriend of three years, David Benavidez. David almost immediately fell into temptation, and end up having a threesome and then leaving the island with a different girl.

Kate ended up exploring a connection with one of the singles but ultimately left alone. To the fans’ dismay, the couple reunited after their public breakup but had a very rocky time on the reunion episode. Not long after the reunion aired, the two split for good.

Up next for Kate could be a possible reunion episode on the heels of Temptation Island’s Season 3 debut.

With the new season approaching, the stars of the previous seasons have been active on social media hyping up the fans for what is sure to be a wild time.

Temptation Island Season 3 premieres Tuesday, February 16 at 10/9c on USA.