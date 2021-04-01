Temptation Island single Alexcys has bad blood with other single Nickole who took part in the threesome

Alexcys snaps at Nickole over Instagram over their threesome saga. Pic credit: USA Network

On this week’s episode of Temptation Island, Kendal wanted to have another threesome with Alexcys and Nickole but Alexcys put her foot down and was annoyed that Nickole and Kendal went off to talk alone.

After the episode aired, Nickole wrote a Tweet that read, “Is Alexcys mad? Or mad mad? (laughing crying emoji).

Alexcys screenshotted that tweet and replied on Instagram, “Was I mad? Or was I mad that my so called ‘friend’ who ‘respected’ my connection with Kendal clearly wanted to hook up with him?”

There has been a lot of talk and speculation across the web about the details and nature of the threesome. A lot of these questions were answered in the podcast by Reality Steve when he interviewed both girls separately.

Either way viewers see it, the threesome and subsequent talk of a thrupple made for great reality television and off-screen drama.

How did each girl feel about the threesome?

Nickole said that Kendal wanted more out of the TI experience than he could get with Alexcys. She felt like Kendal and Alexcy’s conversations weren’t genuine and that she could have had those big talks and breakthrough moments with Kendal instead.

Alexcys said it was Kendal who asked her to invite Nickole into their bed. She has never been with a woman before, but the night had good vibes, and alcohol played a role.

Alexcys revealed that she originally wanted to go for Corey, but Nickole was already her friend and expressed her interest in him, so Alexcys backed off. That is perhaps why Alexcys is salty and feels like Nickole was giving Kendal too much attention knowing that was her man.

What happens next?

Even though viewers don’t know exactly how the relationship will play out yet, it appears that Alexcys is not happy with Nickole’s relationship with Kendal after their threesome.

Kendal expressed that he was interested in taking Nickole out on a date, but during the podcast, Alexcys said that she felt confident that he wouldn’t ask any other girl but her.

Viewers are invested now and very curious about what happens between the three of them as time on the island gets shorter and more conclusions are drawn.

There is still a ways to go before the guys have their final bonfires with the girls and must decide to leave the island with their significant other, alone, or with someone else.

Temptation Island airs on Tuesdays, at 10/9 on USA.