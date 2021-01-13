Temptation Island Season 3: Here’s when the series returns to USA Network, the cast and more

Temptation Island Season 3 news has finally broken. USA revealed the premiere date, new cast, and dropped a trailer filled with OMG moments fans will love.

Mark L. Walberg returns as host of the reality TV that puts relationships to the ultimate test. Four new couples are headed to Hawaii to prove their love is the real deal. The couples will be tempted by 24 sexy singles ready to find their own true love.

Temptation Island Season 3 premieres on Tuesday, February 16 at 10/9c on the USA.

Now let’s meet the four couples crazy enough to take on temptation and have it all play out on television.

Erica and Kendal

Erica and Kendal are from Los Angeles, California, and have been dating for two years. She is confident he is the one, but he is not sure she is the one for him.

Kendal wants a partner who can keep up with him personally and professionally, while Erica feels underappreciated. She hopes the show will bring them closer to engagement. He views it as a chance to test the waters and see what or who else is out there.

Erin and Corey

Erin and Corey are from San Diego, California, and have been together for one and a half years. Cracks are starting to form in their relationship due to Erin, a former soccer player, comparing all guys to her athletic ex-boyfriend.

Corey feels like he has lost his confidence and swagger, thanks to Erin belittling him. Erin hopes the experiment brings her clarity regarding the romance, while Corey hopes it proves to her that he is the man for her.

Kristen and Julian

Kristen and Julian are high school sweethearts from Sewell, New Jersey, who have been dating for 11 years. Julian’s cheating ways have caused Kristen not to trust him.

They are both hesitant to take the next step in their relationship. Julian is afraid if he proposes that she will say no. Kristen isn’t sure she can let go of the past or embrace the future. Temptation Island will either help them move forward or go their separate ways.

Thomas and Chelsea

Thomas and Chelsea are from West Hollywood, California, and have been together for a year. Alone they are fine, but in social situations, Thomas becomes a flirt, and Chelsea’s jealousy kicks in high gear.

She is his first real committed relationship. His commitment-phobic history feeds her insecurities. Temptation Island will either help cause Chelsea’s fears to come true or put them to rest. Even then, can she accept Thomas’s charming nature?

Host Mark L. Walberg is in for one wild ride with this new group. Erica and Kendall, for one, have no rules going into the experiment. Plus, Corey’s fear of losing Erin could cause problems before the temptation even truly heats up.

Fans of Love Island USA and Bachelor in Paradise will want to check out Temptation Island. It’s the perfect show to entertain anyone missing those two summer staples.

Temptation Island Season 3 premieres on Tuesday, February 16 at 10/9c on USA.