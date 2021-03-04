Temptation Island: Here’s which couples stayed together and who broke up after Season 1

Temptation Island Season 1 cast. Pic credit: USA Network

Season 1 of Temptation Island was a wild ride for the singles and the people in relationships alike. Emotions ran high and there were a lot of surprises.

There were many moments of growth, but that also came with heartbreak for some. By the end of the season, there was only one couple who had a clear picture of their future.

Of the two completed seasons, Season 1 has the most couples that are still together. They are active on social media and have a lot of supporters.

Many of the people who ended up single, or who are still single from Season 1, advocate for the show and often post about their positive experiences.

Which Temptation Island Season 1 couples are still together?

At the end of Season 1, it became clear to viewers that despite the notable temptation and their personal differences, Javen and Shari were meant to be together. Javen got down on one knee at the final bonfire and proposed to Shari, which she gladly accepted.

The pair had already been together for 8 years coming onto the island. Their main issue was that they were trying to have some individual exploration during the experience so that they could hopefully come back together stronger and more sure than ever. And this worked for them.

Javen and Shari on Temptation Island. Pic credit: USA Network

The other couple that is still together but interestingly left the island single, is Karl and Nicole. They both gave in to temptation and slept with other people during their last dates. When they came together at the final bonfire they both thought it was better to keep exploring personal growth.

They remained broken up for a year before coming back together and continuing their relationship. They now live together again and appear to have a healthy, loving life together as fitness enthusiasts.

Nicole and Karl broke up on the island but got back together a year later. Pic credit: USA Network

Who is single?

Perhaps the most dramatic love story to come of Temptation Island’s first season is Evan and Morgan. Evan came to the island with his girlfriend of five years, Kaci. As Kaci figured out during her journey that she still wanted to be with Evan, Evan was falling in love with Morgan.

At the final bonfire, Kaci begged and pleaded with Evan to stay together, but he told her loves Morgan.

Evan and Kaci had a dramatic last bonfire where Evan left with someone else. Pic credit: USA Network

After Morgan and Evan left the island together, Evan proposed on the six month check in. And, of course, Morgan said yes. They stayed together another six months before Evan left Morgan right before they were set to move to LA together.

Morgan took to YouTube to call him out on his toxic, manipulative, and narcissistic behavior.

Morgan has remained single since then and lives in LA.

Kaci is still single, also living in LA. She teamed up with Morgan on the Watch With US podcast to share their trials with Evan.

Evan is still single and living in LA as well.

The final couple to break up on Season 1 was John and Kady. John was unhappy with the way Kady belittled him, and Kady agreed that she had some things to work on. They both also hooked up with other people during their time on the island.

John and Kady from Temptation Island Season 1. Pic credit: USA Network

Kady is single and living her best life being active on social media.

John is single, although he does not share much about his personal life on social sites and has a private IG page.

Season 1 hooked viewers with its raw emotional journey, and the show has been receiving favorable reviews ever since.

Temptation Island airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on USA.