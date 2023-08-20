Teen Mom’s Leah Messer calls Jaylan Mobley breakup ‘blessing in disguise’

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Leah Messer is opening up about her split from Jaylan Mobley, offering a little more in-depth look at their dynamic now.

Viewers watched as their love story played out on TV, and when Leah and Jaylan announced their split just after their engagement aired, there were plenty of questions.

Leah is opening up about their decision to split and maintain a friendship despite her calling him out for the “facade” he put on earlier this season.

She is focused on raising her girls and ensuring they have everything they need without bringing another man into their lives. Her daughters have their own bond with Jaylan, and she teased that viewers would see that as the season progresses.

The Teen Mom star isn’t interested in dating anyone right now, as she is still working through some things in her life.

Despite their breakup, Leah still seems to care for Jaylan.

Leah Messer talks about Jaylan Mobley breakup

While speaking to Us Weekly, Leah Messer addressed how she felt following her split from Jaylan Mobley.

The Teen Mom star admitted to feeling like a “failure” but learned a lot throughout the process.

She also said, “But reflecting on the relationship and even the breakup, I realized it was really a blessing in disguise, and I needed it. I needed to learn to trust my own intuition when something maybe doesn’t feel right or just isn’t working out.”

Both she and Jaylan are in good places following their split, and she admitted to being happy. Leah did have to do some work to get there, though. Her confidence took a hit after the breakup, but now, she is in a much better place.

The Teen Mom star addressed whether she plans to date again anytime soon.

Viewers have watched as Leah Messer had two failed marriages, substance abuse issues, relationships featured on the show, and more.

She revealed it was hard to find her groove again, but she isn’t ready to date again. She has a lot on her plate between caring for her three girls and helping her sister and her husband as he tries to remain in the US.

Leah remains focused on her goals and raising her girls. She has grown a lot since viewers first met her on 16 & Pregnant, and the grown-up version of herself is someone she likes.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.