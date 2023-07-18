Teen Mom’s Leah Messer finally addresses Jaylan Mobley breakup, calls it a ‘facade’

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Leah Messer finally found her happily ever after — or so we thought.

Viewers watched as Jaylan Mobley proposed to the mom of three and made her promises that seemed to be answers to her prayers.

Leah’s love life had been a mess, and with two failed marriages under her belt, she didn’t want to settle down quickly. She dated Jason Jordan while appearing on Teen Mom 2, but they didn’t work out.

Jaylan seemingly walked into Leah’s life at the perfect time, and their whirlwind romance had Teen Mom fans rooting for this to be the one for her.

Unfortunately, things came crashing down after Costa Rica.

Now, Leah Messer is finally opening up about her split from Jaylan after their engagement.

Leah Messer dishes breakup with Jaylan Mobley

In a sneak peek from the upcoming season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Leah Messer opens up about what happened between her and Jaylan Mobley.

Just two months after their engagement, the couple split.

While talking to her friend at a coffee shop, Leah revealed that the deed Jaylan showed on camera in Costa Rica that read the house was theirs together was fake. He was the home’s sole owner; they did not own it jointly.

That is just the tip of the iceberg, with cheating allegations and accusations of mishandling funds being thrown around. Leah has not laid it all out, but Teen Mom fans will get more details as the season airs.

Leah Messer is moving forward

Even with the failed marriages and relationships, Leah Messer has bounced back better than ever.

She looks fantastic and has been working toward her personal goals instead of being invested in a man and working on finding a husband.

Leah’s focus has been on her children. And when filming picked back up, it was just ahead of the twins’ 13th birthday. The preview video showed Leah discussing not wanting Jaylan Mobley to attend, and there were scenes between the two sprinkled in.

It seems that Jaylan filmed at least some scenes for the upcoming season. Leah doesn’t appear to keep in touch with him, but it was likely challenging after ending things because her daughters were close to him. Jaylan was good with all three girls.

