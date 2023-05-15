Leah Messer proves ‘Moms wear bikinis too’

Jaylan Mobley eat your heart out — Teen Mom veteran Leah Messer showed off just how hard she’s been working in the gym.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Leah has been working on her summer body, and the MTV star looks better than ever.

Leah turned up the heat on Instagram to kick off the week with a video of herself modeling her favorite bikinis, proving that she’s totally ready for summertime.

The 31-year-old’s sensational physique took center stage in the Reel, which she filmed from inside the bedroom of her sprawling West Virginia home.

The song Make Me by Borai and Denham Audio played as Leah recorded herself in front of her full-length mirror, trying on a variety of two-piece swimsuits.

Leah began her video clad in a crop top, leggings, and a ball cap. The mom of three dropped her bevy of bikinis on the floor before she got to work strutting her stuff for the camera.

Teen Mom star Leah Messer turns up the heat in a bikini try-on haul

The Teen Mom star looked incredible as she struck some poses in each bikini. Leah worked her angles and held her long brunette locks up and out of the way so as not to distract from her figure — although that likely wasn’t the case.

“It’s almost that time, summer time ⛅️ & Moms wear bikinis too! 😉” Leah wrote in the caption of her post.

“What’s your favorite brands for bathing suits?! Let me know in the comments 👇🏼,” she added, along with the hashtag #MomsWearBikinisBest.

Leah’s post took off, garnering almost 20,000 likes in just two hours. In addition, hundreds of her 3 million Instagram followers rushed to the comments section to let her know that her bikini body sent temperatures soaring on their feeds.

Leah’s bikini body caught the attention of Teen Mom fans

LaToya S. Evans wrote, “Yes ma’am! 😍”

Another one of Leah’s admirers noted that this is the “best” she’s ever looked, while another pointed out that she didn’t look as though she’s birthed three kids.

Leah’s fans went crazy over her incredible bikini body. Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Mocking her ex-husband Corey Simms’ infamous line from Teen Mom 2, another one of Leah’s fans commented, “‘Jesus god Leah’.”

“Dayuuuuuum!” penned another Instagram user.

“Leah comin outside this summer ok,” commented another.

When she hasn’t been busy putting in the work at the gym, Leah has been ramping up her business endeavors. Aside from filming for the Teen Mom franchise, Leah has added social media influencer to her resume.

Leah is a GITL partner

Most recently, Leah became a partner for Get Into The Limelight (GITL), a sunless tanning mousse. Leah joined the likes of Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola of Jersey Shore, Kelsey Owens of Siesta Key, and Nilsa Prowant of Floribama Shore as ambassadors for the product.

GITL is paraben-free, sulfate-free, vegan, cruelty-free, made in the U.S., and comprised of natural and organic ingredients.

Leah recorded herself applying the self-tanner in another Instagram post and noted in the caption that each application lasts her about one week. Leah also provided her followers with a code to receive $5 off their orders.

“LET’S GLOW GIRLS!! 👯‍♀️✨” she added.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.