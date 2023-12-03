Teen Mom’s Chelsea Houska faces Ozempic speculation after debuting her ‘party szn’ look

Chelsea Houska made a statement as she and her husband, Cole DeBoer, posed for their first photo as the holiday “party szn” kicks off.

The former Teen Mom 2 star had a made glow-up since meeting and marrying Cole. Chelsea had lost weight, changed her hair colors, and looked better than ever.

However, her latest share came with speculation that the former reality TV star may be using the popular Ozempic to help her lose weight.

The mom of four looks slim and gorgeous while posing next to Cole in her sparkly blue minidress. The outfit highlighted her legs, and she smiled as the two were in front of a Christmas tree.

She has gone through a lot since debuting on Teen Mom 2. Chelsea went through a lot with Aubree’s dad, Adam Lind, before she met Cole DeBoer. The two have built a huge life together and are working with HGTV on their own home show.

Despite the positives and her gorgeous choice for the holiday party, her followers couldn’t help but wonder about Ozempic and if she used it to achieve her new slim look.

Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska questions about Ozempic

Immediately following Chelsea Houska’s share, the comment section lit up with questions about whether the former Teen Mom 2 star hopped on the Ozempic (or a similar drug) train.

One follower wrote, “Ozemmmmpic tho”

Another questioned when the former reality TV personality “stopped eating.”

And one more asked, “Do you take Ozempic??”

Followers question if Chelsea Houska is using Ozempic. Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

Chelsea Houska had made glow-up

After Chelsea Houska said goodbye to Teen Mom 2, followers watched as she had an entire glow-up.

Many long-time viewers saw Chelsea at her worst, and after she met Cole DeBoer, she worked toward her best.

She is killing it in life right now. Aside from filming Down Home DeBoers, Chelsea is raising a teenage daughter and three little ones. She and Cole have built the house of their dreams, and she runs various companies.

It hasn’t been an easy life for Chelsea, but she is working hard to make all of her dreams come true. Despite leaving Teen Mom 2, Chelsea still manages to be one of the most popular girls in the franchise.

Currently, Chelsea hasn’t addressed the Ozempic rumors, and she may never comment on them. She has battled comments from various strangers over the years, as it comes with being in the public eye.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.