Chelsea Houska looks smaller than ever in casual black ‘ootd’

Chelsea Houska has been a stylish mama since we first met her on Teen Mom 2 over a decade ago, and having three more kids since then hasn’t dampened her style.

The former MTV star recently snapped a photo of her outfit of the day, and she stunned in the casual ensemble that showcased her tiny waist.

Chelsea and her husband Cole DeBoer have been keeping busy since we last saw them on MTV, and we’re not just talking about their family life.

The couple has moved over to HGTV as they snagged their own show with the network, Down Home Fab.

The renovation show is quite a departure from their time on Teen Mom 2, as there is no drama, no fights, and no tears — although there are lots of emotions involved in home renovations.

Chelsea and Cole have only contended with happy tears from their clients as their first season was a hit, and the show has officially been greenlit for Season 2, but we’ll share more about that in a bit.

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska shares her stylish ootd

Chelsea Houska looks fit and fabulous, and that’s probably from lifting heavy equipment on her renovation show and running after her young kids.

Either way, the reality TV personality rocked a black spandex romper with tiny straps that put her arm tattoos and her cinched waist on full display.

That was Chelsea’s outfit of the day, and she paired the casual attire with black closed-toe Gucci platforms, a trucker hat, and black-rimmed sunglasses with her hair styled in a side ponytail.

The 31-year-old struck a stylish pose in the snap posted on her Instagram Story, which she captioned, “TODAYS CASUAL OOTD.”

Chelsea Houska’s ootd. Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

Chelsea also linked the details of her casual outfit, and the simple pieces are quite pricey.

The trucker hat from Abercrombie & Fitch is already sold out but the black leotard — also from the brand — retails for $70. She also linked the sunglasses which are only $39 at Revolve. They also sell Chelsea’s stylish Gucci platforms for $560.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer get the greenlight for Season 2 of their HGTV show

Chelsea and Cole have a lot to celebrate right now as their HGTV show, Down Home Fab was a hit and now they are gearing up for Season 2.

Chelsea announced the good news with her 6.7 million Instagram followers as she posed with Cole while they both held two fingers in the air.

“Down Home Fab season 2 babyyyyy 🖤🎥let’s go! @coledeboer @hgtv,” she captioned the post.

HGTV also made the announcement online and revealed that the new season is slated for early 2024 and will feature eight episodes.

The show brought in over six million viewers and ranked as the network’s “highest-rated freshman series since May 2022.”

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Wednesday, July 19 at 8/7c on MTV.