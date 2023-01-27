Chelsea Houska said goodbye to Teen Mom 2 a few years ago, and she’s been booked and busy ever since.

One business venture that’s keeping Chelsea occupied is Belle & Rae Co., and she recently promoted the brand while stylishly clad in a chic outfit.

The stunning photo that was posted on social media showed Chelsea in a black romper with long sleeves. The outfit featured buttons at the front with a few left open at the top.

She paired the outfit with pointy knee-high boots and accessorized with dark sunglasses.

The mom of four styled her hair in a messy ponytail with long, face-framing pieces in the front. Chelsea’s husband Cole DeBoer was also in the photo, wearing ripped jeans, a plaid shirt, and a vest for the day out.

Like Chelsea, he donned a pair of sunglasses, and it seems the couple was at a vineyard when the photo was taken as they both held a glass of red wine in their hands.

The image showed Cole staring directly into the camera as his wife looked lovingly up at him with a big smile.

Meanwhile, the point of the Instagram post was to promote Chelsea’s company and showcase the stunning image featuring the Bell and Rae Co preset.

Chelsea Houska promotes Belle & Rae Co.

Chelsea is having a sale at Bell & Rae Co., so she promoted it on her Instagram Story.

The brand provides professionally designed presets used to enhance photos for social media and other uses.

The company is owned by Chelsea and her two friends, and there is currently a 20% sale on the edgy glam bundle pack.

The mom of four noted in her Instagram Story that shoppers can access the discount by using the code “CHELSEA20.”

“SALE ON MY BUNDLE PACK! RUNNNN,” she wrote in the Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, the discount is only valid until today, so there’s very little time left to take advantage of the deal.

Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska is back on TV

The Teen Mom 2 alum may have said goodbye to the drama of reality TV, but she had another TV venture up her sleeve.

Chelsea and her husband Cole now have their show, Down Home Fab on HGTV, and it officially premiered earlier this month.

The former MTV star has a passion for design and she’s also quite talented in that area, while Cole has a background in home renovation.

Together the couple will take on challenging client renovations while managing their already busy lives with three young kids, a teenager, and other business ventures on their plate.

The family-friendly show has only been on for a short while, so we’ll have to wait and see if the pair has what it takes to make this new venture a success.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.