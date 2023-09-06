Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans files protective order against mom Barbara

Jenelle Evans’ relationship with her mom, Barbara Evans, has taken a turn for the worse — after the former Teen Mom 2 star filed a domestic violence protective order against her.

Per court documents obtained by Monsters and Critics, Jenelle filed the order in North Carolina last week, making a string of allegations against Barbara.

Jenelle requested that the court order her mom to stop all contact with her, to not “assault, threaten, abuse, follow, harass, or interfere” with her or her child(ren), and to stay away from her home, her workplace, and the child(ren)’s school(s).

The mom of three also requested that Barbara be prohibited from possessing or purchasing a firearm.

The Brunswick County, North Carolina Courthouse records show that Jenelle filed the protective order on September 1 ex parte, meaning that she wanted the court to take emergency action by granting her request immediately.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, a district court judge denied Jenelle’s request for immediate action to be taken.

Jenelle Evans’ request for ’emergency relief’ from mom Barbara was denied

The filing states that “the plaintiff [Jenelle] has failed to prove grounds for ex parte relief,” and therefore, “the request for Ex Parte Order is denied.”

A hearing will now be held on September 14 before a district court judge to determine whether “emergency relief in protecting the plaintiff [Jenelle] and the plaintiff’s child(ren) should be granted.”

At the hearing, it will become Jenelle’s responsibility to prove that Barbara’s actions caused the damage she claims.

In Jenelle’s complaint and motion for a domestic violence protective order, she ticked boxes claiming that Barbara “has attempted to cause or has intentionally caused” her or her kids either bodily injury or in “imminent serious bodily injury or in fear of continued harassment” which would cause “substantial emotional distress.”

Jenelle added that she believes there is a “danger of serious and immediate injury” to her or her child(ren).

Jenelle details Barbara’s alleged actions

Further along in the court documents, Jenelle’s reason for filing was explained. In a hand-written note, she told how her son, Jace, ran away from his school last month and detailed how Barbara gave a statement to TMZ, claiming she did it without her permission.

“This is causing my son and myself emotional distress with it being shared in the media and being harassed by the public by Barbara’s statements,” Jenelle wrote.

She went on to detail how Barbara told TMZ that she had taken Jace off his ADHD medication, claiming that Barbara has “no idea” about it since she hasn’t seen or spoken to her grandson in a month.

The former MTV star also accused her mom of reaching out to their “old MTV producer,” Larry Musnik, about Jace’s incidents. Jenelle ended her request by claiming that Barbara was trying to get Jace’s school records and that she feared her mom would leak Jace’s private information to the media or to Larry, which would negatively affect her and Jace’s mental health.

Jenelle and Barbara’s tumultuous relationship played out on Teen Mom 2

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jenelle was awarded full custody of 14-year-old Jace in March 2023. Prior to the judge granting Jenelle custody, Jace had been in the care of Barbara since he was an infant.

Jenelle and Barbara’s relationship has been a rollercoaster ride, to say the least. The mother-daughter duo frequently argued during their time on Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.