Teen Mom stars share intimate details about their relationships ahead of Family Reunion premiere

Some of the cast of Teen Mom: Family Reunion dished on the intimate details of their relationships. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres this week and along with all of the hype and anticipation, some of the moms gushed over their significant others.

Teen Mom fans are excited for the premiere of not one, but two new Teen Mom spinoff shows, Family Reunion and Girls’ Night In, debuting this week on MTV.

Ahead of the spinoffs’ premieres, some of the moms – including Jade Cline and Leah Messer of Teen Mom 2 and Maci Bookout and Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom OG – sat down to talk with E! about their relationships.

Teen Mom 2’s Jade Cline and Sean Austin

Jade Cline has caught plenty of flak from Teen Mom 2 fans for breaking up and getting back together with her on-again-off-again boyfriend and baby daddy, Sean Austin.

However, Jade told E! that she and Sean are making strides in their relationship.

“My life has completely changed from last season’s Teen Mom 2 to where I’m at today is like night and day,” Jade revealed. “I mean, everything changed.”

Jade shared that there were some “major, major things” that happened between her and Sean and said that he’s made some “major improvements” in his own life.

Her hope is that Teen Mom 2 viewers will see next season just how much she and Sean have changed, saying that she hopes “Sean really showed the world a lot of who he is,” before she got emotional and fought back tears.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“I’m really proud of him and I’m proud of where we are today,” Jade added.

Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley

When Leah Messer was asked to give an update on her relationship with her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, she couldn’t contain her happiness and gushed, “He’s like absolutely perfect!”

“I’m not even lying to y’all,” Leah continued as she talked about her boyfriend of nearly one year.

“He’s just… every quality that, like, I needed in someone, wanted in someone,” Leah continued, “and the way he is with my kids, like, I don’t know if there’s ever gonna be another! Because he’s… it’s just great, just great.”

Teen Mom OG’s Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis

Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom OG has been with her fiance, Zach Davis, for a few years now and they’re still madly in love.

The other cast members gave their input about Cheyenne and Zach’s relationship. Amber Portwood admitted she was jealous, while the other moms gushed over how the couple is “very in-tune” and just “get each other.”

Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney

Maci Bookout said she and her husband Taylor are doing “just fine,” after Teen Mom OG viewers watched their relationship hit a rocky patch last season, leading viewers to think they were headed for divorce.

“Obviously any marriage, it’s work,” Maci admitted. “Trust me when I say he’s not going anywhere, I’m not going anywhere.”

Be sure to tune in tonight to catch the season premiere of Teen Mom: Family Reunion and find out what all of the hype is about!

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres tonight, Tuesday, January 11 at 8/7c on MTV followed by the premiere of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In at 9/8c.