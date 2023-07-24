Teen Mom star Tyler Baltierra shows off incredible transformation ‘Progression > Perfection’

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Tyler Baltierra shared a thirst trap while sharing his fitness progress over the last year.

He has been working hard on his fitness journey, and seeing the changes in just one year was astounding.

Tyler wants to hold himself accountable and show his followers it can be done, revealing that he was at the same weight in both photos. It’s hard to believe it by looking at them, but it’s clear his muscles speak for themselves.

After being on television for over a decade, Tyler and his wife, Catelynn Baltierra, shared all aspects of their lives. From choosing to give up their first daughter Carly for adoption to welcoming three more little girls and getting married, they have given viewers the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Their story is one of love and perseverance as they’ve overcome traumas and issues within their relationship.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tyler has found comfort in working out and taking on his fitness journey, and it’s paying off.

Tyler Baltierra is not looking for ‘Perfection’

Taking to his Instagram over the weekend, Tyler Baltierra proudly showed off his progress one year into his fitness journey.

The Teen Mom star captioned his share, “PROGRESSION > PERFECTION 1 year apart & sitting at the same weight in each pic. This is why the scale isn’t as important as overall body composition. I still have a long way to go until reaching my goals, but I like to post my progress as a reminder to myself of where I started, how far I’ve come, & why I keep putting in the work!”

Tyler is all about documentation and seeing results, not the number he sees on the scale.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter drama for Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra

With a new season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airing, viewers will see the beginning of the end between Catelynn Baltierra and the relationships with her mom April, and her brother Nick.

A sneak peek showed Catelynn breaking down while telling Tyler what was being said between her and her little brother. They have always had a close relationship, but after the Teen Mom retreat with the moms, things between Catelynn and April got rocky.

The couple is also moving to a new house. They will no longer be in that weird circle house they bought on the show a few years back, and that’s an exciting move for them. Tyler has been better about supporting Catelynn, and she seems to be doing well.

Hopefully, things will get better for the couple as the season moves on, though the drama with April and Nick has continued despite the cameras being gone.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.