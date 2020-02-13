Teen Mom star Briana DeJesus reveals she has a younger brother but he won’t be featured on the show

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus is currently filming the newest season of the show, but something is going on right now that won’t be featured.

On Twitter, Briana revealed some crazy news that she learned about recently.

It’s well documented that she doesn’t have a relationship with her father, but she’s learning more about his life after her birth.

As it turns out, he went on to have another child.

And on Twitter, Briana revealed that she learned all about a younger brother after receiving a direct message on Instagram.

Read More Jenelle Evans headed for divorce court? Teen Mom 2 star changes her marital status

Briana DeJesus opens up about younger brother

Briana revealed that she posted a photo of her parents on Instagram last year, and someone reached out to her.

She didn’t specify who it was or what the person wrote. Instead, she simply wrote, “long story short – I met my 14-year-old brother in NYC and he’s the cutest.”

Ok so quick story—I posted a photo of my parents last year and I received a very interesting dm that had me shoookth on IG and long story short— I met my 14 year old brother in nyc and he’s the cutest 💙 he is coming next week to Florida to visit 💙 — Bri Baby❤️ (@xobrianadej) February 13, 2020

She then revealed that he’s planning on coming to visit her in Florida next week.

Of course, fans started to ask questions, including whether she had been hiding him in the closet while filming Teen Mom 2.

Briana explained that her younger brother also has two sisters, adding that she now has three additional siblings.

Oh he also has two sisters and I love them so I guess now I have 3 other siblings 😭😭😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Bri Baby❤️ (@xobrianadej) February 13, 2020

Yea — Bri Baby❤️ (@xobrianadej) February 13, 2020

So, how is it all connected? Well, her younger brother is actually her father’s son, so they have different moms.

She didn’t explain how the sisters are connected, but they could have different moms or dads.

Either way, Briana sees them as her family.

Briana DeJesus reveals her brother won’t be on Teen Mom 2

But she did add that this whole thing won’t be filmed for Teen Mom 2. Briana’s brother and his legal guardians possibly didn’t want him on television.

No ): — Bri Baby❤️ (@xobrianadej) February 13, 2020

Instead, DeJesus may continue to share her journey concerning relationships, dating, and parenting.

On Teen Mom 2, Briana primarily shares her struggles with her babies’ fathers and her relationship with John. While she wanted the relationship to work, the two broke up last season after an emotional weekend in New York City.

Briana recently revealed that she knew she was blessed with the family she has, the new house she’s been building, and the MTV paycheck she’s receiving for filming Teen Mom 2.

Now, she has another reason to feel blessed, as she just got more siblings thanks to someone reaching out via a direct message on Instagram.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.