Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood no-shows court appearance, ordered to pay lump sum to homeowners’ association

Teen Mom OG veteran Amber Portwood has been ordered to pay over $1,000 to her HOA after she no-showed her court appearance.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Amber was sued by her homeowner’s association over the summer for unpaid dues.

In August, Amber was served with a court summons for a civil collections lawsuit after her Indianapolis, Indiana HOA sued her.

Amber owns the Indianapolis home but hasn’t lived there in over two years, as she’s been renting an Airbnb.

Amber’s ex and baby daddy, Andrew Glennon, lives in the home with their three-year-old son, James.

Now, it’s come to light that a judge has ordered a default judgment against Amber in the amount of $1,232.50, as shared by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Amber’s HOA made a request for the default judgment and noted that Amber had no reason not to file an answer.

According to documents obtained by The Ashley, “To the best of the Plaintiff’s knowledge, Defendant [Amber Portwood] is not a minor, an incompetent individual or a protected party.”

Amber was also apparently a no-show three times when called to court, according to the Motion Granting the Default Judgement against Amber.

Filed on Nov. 29, the court paperwork reads, “Defendant, having filed no answer to the Association’s Complaint, is three times audibly called in open court, but come not and wholly make default herein.”

Apparently, Amber has been sued by her HOA in the past. In 2020, the association filed a complaint that noted Amber owed over $600 in fees. However, the case was dismissed after Amber made good on her debt.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon’s legal issues

Andrew Glennon and their son James have been living in the Indiana home after Amber was arrested for allegedly attacking him with a machete in 2019.

Amber has recently been promoting her new tell-all book, So, You’re Crazy Too?, and her co-author alleged that the machete claims are false. Instead, she said Amber only used a flip flop to throw at Andrew.

Amber and Andrew are currently in the midst of a heated custody battle over their son James. Andrew recently accused Amber of using drugs while she was pregnant with James and said the Teen Mom OG star uses meth.

Amber denied the allegations but Andrew recently shared some personal details of abuse at the hands of Amber during their relationship, calling it “real dark stuff.”

