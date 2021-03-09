Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Teen Mom OG: Which fellow castmate did Cheyenne say she relates to for being trolled?


Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom OG
Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV

Cheyenne Floyd has been vocal on Twitter lately and told her followers that she can relate to mean people on social media.

She recently tweeted, “People on social media can be cruel so I definitely can relate to Amber being trolled #TeenMomOG

The moms of Teen Mom fame are certainly not strangers to being criticized in the public eye. Amber Portwood first rose to fame in 2008 when her pregnancy was featured on 16 and Pregnant.

Amber and then-boyfriend Gary Shirley welcomed their daughter, Leah later that year. Amber has had quite a troubled past, including drug abuse, mental health issues, violence, custody matters, and jail time.

Amber Portwood has a very rocky past

In 2010, Amber was filmed slapping and choking Leah’s father, Gary. Child protective services were contacted and Amber was investigated.

She negated jail time and retained custody of her daughter, but served community service and attended therapy as part of her probation. The police saw things differently and Amber was arrested, serving only 24 hours.

Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom OG on Twitter
Cheyenne tweeted about Amber. Pic credit: @itskcheyenne/Twitter

Six months after the incidents, police were called when Amber threatened to kill herself. She soon after checked into rehab. The following year, father Gary Shirley was awarded full custody of their daughter, Leah and Amber was arrested again, this time for violating probation.

Teen Mom OG fans voiced their opinions

One fan commented with reasons why Amber gets trolled, saying, “Cheyenne there are reasons Amber gets trolled. This works both ways with shows like this. The fans are what even makes you. However I don’t agree with below the belt insults , & I have not 1 bad thing to say abt you. I think you’re a wonderful mother , & leader.”

Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom OG on Twitter
Fans commented. Pic credit: @itskcheyenne/Twitter

Most of the other comments defended Cheyenne and Amber. One fan said, “It’s terrible. I see more mean people on social media than nice people. The worst part is women putting down other women. That is wrong. We all have self image issues. Why put someone else down for how they look.”

Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom OG on Twitter
Fans reacted to Cheyenne’s tweet. Pic credit: @itskcheyenne/Twitter

Amber was sentenced to five years in prison the following year, but received a plea deal that swapped out prison for another stint in rehab. However, Amber decided prison was a better option and served about a year’s worth of time.

In 2019 Amber made headlines and was arrested on domestic battery charges once again when she allegedly attacked her baby’s father, Andrew Glennon, with a machete.

Amber is fortunate to have ex Gary and wife Kristina on her side

Amber has certainly had her fair share of tumultuous relationships and her ex, Gary Shirley and his wife Kristina have gone out of their way to help her and treat her with respect, with daughter Leah in mind.

Amber currently doesn’t have custody of either of her children (daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley and son James with ex Andrew McGlennon). Fans of the show continue to keep an eye on the Teen Mom star as her rocky past coupled with her mental health struggles seem to leave the door open for unexpected behavior at any given time.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.

Mona Wexler
Latest posts by Mona Wexler (see all)


