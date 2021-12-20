Teen Mom OG viewers commend Zach Davis for getting tattoo of his bonus daughter Ryder

Zach Davis got a tattoo of his bonus daughter Ryder and Teen Mom OG viewers are gushing over the gesture. Pic credit: MTV

Zach Davis is receiving praise from Teen Mom OG viewers after he got a tattoo of his bonus daughter, Ryder Wharton.

Zach is engaged to Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd. Cheyenne shares her four-year-old daughter Ryder with her ex, Cory Wharton.

Cheyenne and Zach also share a child, their son Ace, who was born in May 2021.

Although Ryder isn’t Zach’s biological daughter, he has been involved in her life since he’s been with her mom, Cheyenne.

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd’s fiance Zach Davis tattoos bonus daughter Ryder on his hand

Cheyenne recently took to Instagram to share a video of Zach getting a tattoo of Ryder with the caption, “You never cease to amaze me @z.terrel 🥺🤍”

In the video, Zach is shown driving to his tattoo appointment and Cheyenne added text and a voiceover that read, “My fiance tattooed his bonus daughter’s portrait today 🤍”

Zach can then be seen showing the tattoo artist where he wants his tattoo, on the top of his left hand.

Zach’s tattoo artist drew up his template and got to work as the song I Get to Love You by Ruelle played in the background.

At the end of the video, Zach showed off the finished product and Cheyenne wrote, “I am so blessed to have a man that not only loves me but loves my daughter as his own. I love you more and more each day.”

Underneath the tattoo of Ryder, Zach also chose to get her name, Ryder K, tattooed.

Teen Mom OG viewers commend Zach Davis

In the comments, Cheyenne’s fans gushed over the sweet gesture and some even admitted to getting emotional and crying as they watched the video.

“Omgggggg 😩😩,” wrote Cheyenne’s Teen Mom OG castmate, Catelynn Baltierra.

“Yes Zach 👏👏,” wrote Teen Mom fan page Teen Mom Chatter.

Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Teen Mom’s Young and Pregnant Casting page commented with a series of crying-face emojis while Teen Mom OG alum Bristol Palin wrote, “so sweet 😢”

Cheyenne responded to Bristol’s comment, “I was so emotional all day 😢 he can’t wait to surprise her.”

Next up for Cheyenne and Zach is their appearance on Teen Mom: Family Reunion next month.

It was rumored that Cheyenne got into a heated fight with Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham when she arrived at the house.

Teen Mom fans can catch all of the highly-anticipated action in just a few short weeks so stay tuned.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV followed by the premiere of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.