Teen Mom OG stars Cheyenne Floyd and fiance Zach Davis share details about their relationship with cute video

Cheyenne and Zach shared a cute video and answered questions about each other. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG couple Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis revealed some things about themselves and their relationship in a cute video online.

Cheyenne recently took to social media to share the video, in which she and Zach answered automated questions.

A voiceover played in the background, asking Cheyenne and Zach questions, to which they replied by pointing at either themselves or each other.

Teen Mom OG couple Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis share details of relationship

The post shared on Cheyenne’s Instagram Reels, asked the couple who first told the other one “I love you.”

Both Cheyenne and Zach pointed to the other, proving they don’t remember who told the other “I love you” first.

When it comes to being the more protective one between the two, again Cheyenne and Zach chose each other, disagreeing on their answer.

According to the Teen Mom OG couple, Zach cleans the most. When it comes to eating the most, they disagreed once again with Zach claiming it’s Cheyenne, and vice versa.

Cheyenne seems to spend the most money in the relationship, as both of them pointed to her when asked about it.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Judging off the several answers they got wrong, it made sense that once again they chose the other when the question asked who starts more arguments.

As far as sleep is concerned, Cheyenne nods off first and Zach was adamant that she’s also more annoying than he is.

The last question asked who loves the hardest and Cheyenne and Zach both chose themselves for the answer.

Zach and Cheyenne recently became parents together for the first time when they welcomed their son, Ace, who joins his big sister Ryder from Cheyenne’s previous relationship with Cory Wharton.

What’s next for Cheyenne and Zach?

The couple will be appearing alongside cast members, past and present, from all three of the Teen Mom shows from the franchise next month on Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

According to reports, Cheyenne got into a heated argument with Farrah Abraham, who surprised everyone with her entrance.

In the meantime, Zach and Cheyenne are preparing for their wedding next year after Teen Mom OG viewers watched Zach propose to Cheyenne at their baby shower for Ace.

Cheyenne said their wedding is going to be “grand” and “big” and even her ex and baby daddy, Cory Wharton, is getting an invitation.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In premiere in back-to-back episodes beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV.