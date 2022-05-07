Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra undergoes vasectomy: ‘Took one for the team’

Tyler Baltierra is officially finished having children. Pic credit: @tylerbaltierramtv/Instagram

Teen Mom star Tyler Baltierra “took one for the team” and made it clear that he is finished having children after recently undergoing a vasectomy.

Tyler and his wife, Catelynn Baltierra, are parents to four daughters: Carly, whom they placed for adoption in 2009, along with Nova, Vaeda, and Rya, who live with them.

The couple’s youngest daughter Rya will turn 1 this August, and although Tyler and Catelynn are enjoying the baby stage once again, they’ve made it clear that they won’t be expanding their family.

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra undergoes vasectomy

Catelynn made the announcement on Instagram, where she posted a TikTok video set to the song Vasectomy by John Brett. Catelynn captioned the video, “@tylerbaltierramtv took one for the team 😂❤️😜 #nomorebabieshere.”

During the 15-second-long recording, Catelynn filmed daughter Rya who was seated next to her dad Tyler on the couch. Next, Catelynn panned the camera to Tyler before showing that he was holding an ice pack on his nether regions. Tyler laughed as Catelynn videoed him listening to the lyrics of the song.

In the comments section, Tyler gave all of the credit to his wife, however.

Tyler praises Catelynn, calls out ‘selfish, weak’ men who refuse to get snipped

“If ANYONE has taken one for the team it’s YOU!” Tyler told his wife of seven years. “Your amazing body has carried & birthed 4 beautiful babies, all I had to do was get a shot & 2 snips! Once I figured out what the song was though, I was dyyyiiinngg lmao I love you!!! 😂💀”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Tyler added another comment, this time aimed at wives who are having trouble getting their husbands to get snipped: “But on another note…I’ve recently been seeing a lot of women saying that their significant others didn’t want to get one. This is WILD to me!”

“Any man who’s not willing to get a vasectomy so his wife doesn’t have to get her tubes tied is pathetic as hell & I’m sorry that you’re with such a selfish weak man…you deserve better! (thank you for coming to my tedtalk) hahaha! 🤣🤷🏻‍♂️” Tyler concluded his comment.

Pic credit: @catelynnmtv/Instagram

Tyler hinted at getting a vasectomy shortly after Rya’s birth last summer. In November, Tyler replied to an Instagram post from Detroit-area radio station host Mike Aguilar, who had discussed getting a vasectomy with his wife and sported a humorous t-shirt with the caption, “Snip, Snip, Hooray” with a sperm swimming below it.

Tyler commented on the post, “Duuuudeee I feel you lol my appointment is in a couple weeks but I can’t wait for it, I’m so excited hahaha!”

Tyler must have put his original surgery date off because his comment was posted in November, and his vasectomy didn’t take place until now. Although Tyler has been vocal about wanting a son, it looks like he’s officially resigned to being content with all daughters.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.