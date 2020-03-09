Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell shares disappointment over ‘high’ Post Malone but fans remind her of her own past

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell usually doesn’t reveal much about what is going on in her life.

But recently, Catelynn decided to share her thoughts about Post Malone.

She went to see him in concert recently, and she claimed she was disappointed with the show.

On Twitter, she revealed that she was disappointed because she was under the impression he was performing while high.

Of course, Twitter followers were quick to remind her of her own past, where she’s done things high while filming Teen Mom OG.

Catelynn Lowell is disappointed after the concert with Post Malone

On Twitter, Catelynn revealed she was heartbroken seeing Post Malone perform on stage, hinting that it was disappointing because she really likes his music.

Wow @PostMalone I’m heartbroken seeing you “high” and trying to perform…. — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) March 7, 2020

Of course, Catelynn has struggled with addiction herself, and fans were quick to remind her of her past. She’s gone to rehab several times to deal with her issues, so fans aren’t liking how she’s pointing the finger at him.

Catelynn Lowell’s fans were quick to remind her of the past

It’s no secret that Catelynn and Tyler have a family of addiction, as Tyler’s father Butch has also struggled with addiction.

While Catelynn was trying to overcome her own addiction and depression, she and Tyler separated in a trial separation but ended up getting back together.

Fans of Teen Mom OG were quick to post old screenshots of Catelynn, smoking weed and driving. One person suggested she just delete the post right away.

I was heartbroken seeing you DRIVE & smoke. Just delete this. Jk prob gonna get blocked. #wheretheroachesat pic.twitter.com/cVKAlcJXwI — e (@elizabetht100) March 7, 2020

Hypocrisy at the highest. — ❤️❤️ (@tiffy2780) March 7, 2020

Don’t speculate on things you don’t know to be true, you should know better. — Jen (@mahon_jen) March 7, 2020

Others said she was a hypocrite, and that she shouldn’t speculate that he was high, given she truly doesn’t know what Post Malone was doing on stage.

Another follower wrote that she wished Catelynn got a DUI on the way home for that comment, referencing Catelynn driving while smoking weed on Teen Mom OG.

Hope you get a DUI for that comment HYPOCRITE — ashley (@mamabearturk) March 7, 2020

One person did come to Post Malone’s defense, revealing that the way he performed appeared to be part of his act.

The person explained that he’s an artist and the way he acts on stage, even if it comes across as being high, it’s part of who he is.

I just saw him the night before last here in nashville, I whole heartedly believe it is just part of his performance. He is an artist. That is what he is paid to do. He is unique. He does the same thing with his eyes in every show to rockstar. — alora christine♒ (@alorachristine) March 7, 2020

He has even made reference to people calling him high.

“People have been asking me if I’m okay or on heavy drugs. I’m not on drugs and I feel the best I’ve ever f—ing felt in my whole life,” Malone said during his performance in Memphis Friday night, according to Pop Culture. “That’s why I can bust my ass for these shows and fall on the floor and do all that fun s—. Anybody that’s concerned here I appreciate the love and support, but I feel f—ing fantastic”

At the time of this reporting, Catelynn had not deleted her tweet as fans suggested.

Teen Mom OG premieres Wednesday, March 17 at 8/7c on MTV.