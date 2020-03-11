Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood has lost weight since her arrest

Amber Portwood spent the last couple of months out of the spotlight.

The Teen Mom OG star decided to step away from social media to focus on herself after her arrest in July.

However, she has been filming the newest season of the show. Now, she’s starting to speak out about the feelings she went through after being arrested and losing her family.

As it turns out, the period was dark and depressing and resulted in a big change for and her body.

Amber Portwood sheds weight during her time away from the public eye

Since being out of the spotlight, Amber lost 35 pounds. She hasn’t shown off her weight loss, but it could be documented on the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG.

“I got into a really, really dark period for a couple of months,” Amber tells US Weekly for the new print edition of the magazine. “I lost about 35 pounds in less than three months. My hair was falling out.

“When I say I went into shock, I literally, my body went in shock. I didn’t sleep for almost two weeks. I had to get out of that state of mind.”

She tells the magazine that she went into a deep depression, calling it the worst time of her life. That says a lot as Amber has been in prison and gone through addiction.

Portwood reveals her biggest regret was not walking out of the house that night before things escalated out of control.

Amber Portwood is still dealing with her legal drama

In July 2019, Amber was arrested after allegedly throwing a shoe at Andrew while he was holding James. It was later revealed that she had also tried to attack him with a machete.

She was arrested but let go with future court dates planned out for her. Given her past arrests with domestic violence, her case is on-going.

She hasn’t updated her fans as to where things stand now, but that will be part of her Teen Mom OG storyline.

After the arrest, recordings surfaced of her telling Andrew that she wanted to stab him and kill him.

The recordings were shocking and caused Teen Mom fans to speak out about her filming for MTV and getting a big paycheck for it.

Many Teen Mom OG fans want to see Amber fired from the show for what went down between her and Andrew. As of right now, she remains on the show.

In comparison, Jenelle Evans was fired after her husband shot and killed the family dog. She was indirectly involved, but still suffered the fate of being fired from the show.

Teen Mom OG premieres Tuesday, March 17, at 8/7c on MTV.