Teen Mom OG returns March 17 on MTV: Here’s what we know about the new season

MTV has finally released the trailer and the premiere date for the new season of Teen Mom OG.

The new season will hit your television on Tuesday, March 17, at 8/7c which just happens to be St. Patrick’s Day.

MTV announced the news this morning on Facebook along with the trailer.

Teen Mom fans have waited a while to hear when the new season would premiere, as Teen Mom 2 wrapped up a while ago.

Usually, the new seasons are promoted as the previous show wraps up.

Watch the Teen Mom OG trailer here

The new trailer doesn’t reveal much, but there are some new pieces of information to go through. You can watch the trailer here.

New hustles. 💪 New adventures. ✈️ All-new episodes of Teen Mom OG! 💖The OGs are BACK and stronger than ever on Tuesday, March 17th at 8/7c on MTV! Posted by Teen Mom 2 on Tuesday, February 18, 2020

The theme of this new season is all about the OG moms taking over the world. As the trailer reveals, the children are older now, so the moms have to figure out how to best move forward and make the best of their lives.

Let’s dissect the Teen Mom OG storylines

The trailer begins with Mackenzie McKee talking about wanting a divorce from her husband Josh. She believes he may have cheated on her. She also reveals that she wants to get back into cheerleading.

While the trailer doesn’t reveal anything about her mother Angie Douthit, it’s possible that her mom will make an appearance or two. In December 2019, Mackenzie lost her mother to cancer after Angie fought for her life for almost two years.

As we’ve previously revealed, Amber’s arrest was the focus of this upcoming season, and MTV has now officially given a glimpse of what Amber has been filming and what she will share of her life with viewers.

In the preview, little is revealed but Amber does say that she doesn’t want to play around as she heads into what appears to be a courthouse. In a scene, she’s also with Gary Shirley and their daughter Leah, and it looks like she may be heading off to the first day of school.

Maci Bookout wants to make big changes in her life as well. She’s seen recording what appears to be an interview or a podcast and she talks about wanting to help young women. She also reveals that time is running out, possibly referring to her and Taylor having more kids or adopting.

Cheyenne Floyd appears to be happy and on top of the world in the trailer, in which she reveals she wants to start an event planning company.

Lastly, Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra are also briefly featured. The two go to Bali this season in what appears to be a vow renewal ceremony for the two.

Teen Mom OG returns Tuesday, March 17, at 8/7c on MTV.