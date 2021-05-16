Teen Mom OG: Mackenzie McKee questions MLM pyramid schemes

Mackenzie McKee isn’t a fan of MLM’s and she let her followers know it Pic credit: MTV

Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG took to social media to voice her dislike of multilevel marketing schemes and engaged with her followers about it.

Over the weekend, Mackenzie tweeted to her 362k followers, “When I get a copy and paste message of someone pretending they care about me even though they’ve never spoken to me but want me to join their MLM business 😬😬😬. I do NOT miss that.”

Multilevel marketing (MLM) schemes are controversial marketing strategies aimed at selling products or services where income is earned from a pyramid-shaped compensation system.

MLM salespeople are expected to sell products and services through referrals and word of mouth marketing techniques, with incentives given to recruit others to do the same.

According to a report published on the FTC’s website, at least 99% of those who partake in MLM’s will lose money.

Mackenzie responded to a follower who defended MLM’s

One of Mackenzie’s followers, who appeared to be a sales rep for Mary Kay, a MLM that sells cosmetic products, replied to Mackenzie’s post and told her, “Side note: Mary Kay isn’t MLM it’s direct marketing. Any consultant with a team makes money directly from the company nothing comes from the money their team members make[.] and we get a 50% discount on all of our products[.] I’m totally against MLM pyramid schemes[.]”

Mackenzie replied, still a bit hesitant about the situation, and said, “Not that I am saying you are wrong I just confused how it is different for I am familiar with what it is? You message people to join your team and sign them up under you correct? Maybe I’m wrong[.]”

The same fan commented in response to Mackenzie’s reply, this time stating, “U can build a team if u want but if u don’t want 2 build a team u can still be successful in the company. W/MLM u HAVE 2 build a team 2 make $ pretty much at all or 2 move up at all.”

They continued, “I have chosen 2 build a small team but I have friends who don’t have teams & make $ reg[.]”

Mackenzie said she’s ‘all about the side hustle’ but isn’t into cold-messaging strangers

Another fan of Mackenzie’s commented with a sarcastic statement about MLM’s, and told the MTV star, “Sooooo… are you trying to say you don’t want to join beach body, Younique, Avon, Mary Kay, Tupperware, and hell I’ll even bring up Pampered Chef???? YOU CAN BECOME A #BOSSBABE!!!!!!! …me neither.”

Mackenzie replied, “😆. I’m all about the side hustle. But please don’t cold message strangers with a copy and paste message acting like you care for their life. I tell you when I left that industry, I was embarrassed at who I was when I was in it.”

The 26-year-old mom of three recently sent prayers to her fans as she spent Mother’s Day without her late mother, Angie. The MTV star voiced that she wishes the network would “more accurately” depict her and her husband, Josh, on the show.

Mackenzie keeps busy with her Body By Mac fitness business and raising her three kids with her husband, Josh, in her new home state of Florida while fans await news of a new season of Teen Mom OG.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.