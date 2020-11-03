Teen Mom OG filming shut down after cast member tests positive for COVID-19

The Teen Mom OG production was forced to immediately shut down filming one of the girl’s storylines due to the cast member testing positive for COVID-19.

A source told The Ashley, “The cast member is showing no symptoms and is feeling fine.”

They added that nobody associated with the infected cast member can film for two weeks, including their family.

The name of the Teen Mom OG star has not been released in order to protect the person’s privacy.

Filming precautions

At the beginning of the pandemic back in March, cast members were filming their own footage through their cell phones or video chat. Since picking up filming, the cast and production have been taking additional safety precautions to ensure everyone’s health and safety.

MTV flew the production crew out to live near the girls and remain there for a few months while filming. They created a quarantine bubble in which everyone was tested regularly and had their temperature checked daily.

Everyone was taking extreme precautions while filming, which included quarantining when not filming and frequent sanitation of the women’s homes.

A source told The Ashley that everyone, “is required to test for COVID three times a week…the cast member got a positive result from one of those tests.”

It’s unknown exactly how the star contracted the virus, but the positive test result will force the crew into a mandatory two-week quarantine. The homes will be cleaned and everyone will need to present with a negative test result following the quarantine in order to resume filming.

The pandemic impacts OG cast

Up until now, the cast and crew have remained healthy throughout the pandemic, but some have felt the direct impact of the virus.

Back in May, Teen Mom OG star Gary Shirley took to social media asking for prayers for his mother and stepfather who came down with the virus.

He posted pictures of his family along with the caption, “Please continue to pray for my family. Jody (my stepdad) was rushed to the hospital a few days ago with very low levels of oxygen. He was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit and diagnosed with Covid-19 & Pneumonia. He is receiving plasma, a new clinical trial drug and on a breathing machine in hopes to fight the virus.”

Gary wasn’t the only cast member who felt the effects of the pandemic. MTV had plans to run a special documenting the birth of Teen Mom OG star Cory Wharton’s daughter Mila – his first child with girlfriend Taylor Selfridge.

Cory had three-year-old Ryder with ex-girlfriend Cheyenne Floyd.

The Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special consisted of footage recorded directly by Cory and Taylor and showed the final weeks of her pregnancy journey amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Despite the fears of delivering a baby during their state’s strict safety guidelines, both Corey and Taylor were present during the delivery of their baby girl in April. Unfortunately, the special was pulled from the air after MTV severed ties with Taylor following her racially insensitive Twitter posts.

Up until this point, MTV has maintained cast members’ health throughout filming. The network has yet to release a statement regarding the recent positive case.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.