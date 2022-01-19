Teen Mom OG: Farrah Abraham continues to speak out after recent arrest, says charges ‘are being pressed’

Farrah Abraham continues to speak out about her alleged assault by a security guard. Pic credit: MTV

Farrah Abraham is a name people continue to see in the news, tabloids, and social media — and usually not for positive reasons.

Farrah, who is 30, and is known for her roles on 16 and Pregnant, Teen Mom OG, and currently, Teen Mom: Family Reunion, has had her share of trials and tribulations, not to mention drama and incessant fighting and arguing with everyone.

Whether it be her parenting choices and decisions, or her adult videos, Farrah has caused a whirlwind of reactions, and received a great deal of criticism, from fans of the shows and the Teen Mom franchise alike.

Abraham has a 12-year-old daughter, Sophia, who appears to be growing up fast before our eyes. It seems, at times, that she may be following in her mom’s questionable footsteps.

What happened to Farrah Abraham?

On the evening of Saturday, January 15, 2022, Farrah Abraham went to the Hollywood nightclub, Grandmaster Records, with a friend. Later that night, Farrah was supposedly asked to leave by one of the security guards at the club.

Farrah was reportedly drunk and antagonistic when this was happening. It seems that there were paramedics there, and then, after seeing Abraham’s reactions and behavior, the cops were called, too.

The Teen Mom OG star was then placed under arrest after a citizen’s arrest was made ahead of the police arriving.

A few hours after being booked, Farrah was released from custody and let go, but not without a court date set for May 19, 2022.

Farrah Abraham speaks out about arrest

Obviously, Farrah is not okay with what happened and continues to speak out saying she was attacked and assaulted. Again and again, Farrah seems to be the victim.

In fact, a recent post of Farrah’s states that the security guard not only assaulted her but then lied to police. She goes on to say that charges are being pressed.

Farrah wrote, “I was attacked on the rooftop and tried to leave for safety and was then assaulted by a security guard and lied about on the side walk.”

Farrah’s response to her arrest after an alleged attack by a security guard. Pic credit: @farrahabraham/Instagram

What happened that night remains unclear, but this is Farrah’s account of what transpired.

