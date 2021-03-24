Teen Mom OG fans weigh in as Catelynn and Tyler grow concerned for Nova’s school progress

Fans weigh in as Catelynn and Tyler grow concerned for Nova’s school progress Pic credit: MTV

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra had a hard time with the news that their daughter Nova was having trouble with her academics on last night’s episode of Teen Mom OG.

Tyler expressed his frustration that some of her assignments were sent home with zeros but with no additional feedback or guidance. He didn’t understand what they were expected to do with that as parents.

Catelynn and Tyler talked about the idea of getting Nova a tutor as they reflected on their own struggles while they were in school.

The episode flashed back to the days when Catelynn and Tyler were on 16 and Pregnant and the determination they had to get through school despite having a child together.

As fans watched Catelynn and Tyler become frustrated by Nova’s school progress, they weighed in with their opinions on the issue.

Fans weigh in on Nova’s school progress

After watching the conversation between Catelynn and Tyler as they decided what to do about Nova’s school work, fans weighed in and shared their thoughts on the whole situation.

One fan acknowledged that Catelynn and Tyler had little guidance when they were growing up but felt that the two of them would do everything they could to ensure Nova was successful.

A fan thinks Catelynn and Tyler will do whatever they need to do for Nova. Pic credit: @janyegwynne/Twitter

Another felt that Catelynn and Tyler’s concerns were normal and that Nova would eventually catch up to her classmates.

A fan thinks Catelynn and Tyler’s concern are normal and that Nova will be okay. Pic credit: @TeddishaAshley/Twitter

One follower chimed in and shared her expertise as a reading specialist. She felt that Nova was in fact behind but that she could benefit from some work with Catelynn and Tyler at home.

I am a reading specialist and have taught kindergarteners. Yes, they should be concerned. Most kindergarteners come into school recognizing the letters. Nova is behind. She can catch up with some work at home. #TeenMomOG https://t.co/Via9STg3Dt — Sara Schmidt (@Starshyne9) March 24, 2021

Catelynn and Tyler have their work cut out for them

As Catelynn and Tyler figure out the best course of action to help Nova with her studies, they have a lot going on in their family.

Catelynn recently announced that she was pregnant with another little girl. The pregnancy news came following a pregnancy loss in November.

After she shared the news of her miscarriage, Catelynn got a tattoo of an angel to honor the baby that she lost.

Catelynn confirmed that her pregnancy journey would play out in future episodes of Teen Mom OG. Her newest arrival is due this coming August.

Both Catelynn and Tyler have their work cut out for them but they plan to do their best to raise successful children.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.