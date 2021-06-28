Teen Mom OG fans call out Maci Bookout for using a filter on her family photo

Teen Mom OG fans are calling out Maci for using filters on a family picture. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout has come under fire by fans of the show for using a filter on a family photo.

Nowadays, just about every celebrity uses filters on their pics, but some critics think using them on kids should be off limits.

This was the case when Maci shared a family picture last week of herself, husband Taylor McKinney, and kids Bentley, Jayde, and Maverick.

In the picture, Maci took a selfie of herself and her family at a baseball game and told her followers, “One of our favorite ways to spend family night!”

The McKinneys looked like they were having fun as a family, as all five of them smiled big for the camera.

Maci appeared to use a filter on her daughter Jayde’s face and fans called her out

Fans of Teen Mom OG noticed, however, that Maci apparently used a filter on her pic and it altered her daughter, Jayde’s appearance.

A follower of Teen Mom OG created a Reddit thread titled, “Maci hitting uncanny valley territory facetuning the life outta herself and Jade [sic]. Setting that girl up for future therapy young😬”

Other followers of the show commented on the thread, and many of them weren’t okay with the fact that Maci used a filter on her daughter’s face.

“This fad of women and girls making themselves look like dolls makes me sad. Filtering pictures has come a long way from just putting them in black and white 😬” wrote another fan of Teen Mom OG on the post.

Another follower of the show criticized Maci, and thought her entire family looked like “wax dolls” with the filter she used.

“They all look like badly made wax dolls to me. How does one make this pic, see the outcome and goes “h**l yes this is the one I upload!”” wrote the commenter.

One Reddit user was having trouble understanding why people use filters on pics of children. They commented, “What the hell is up with people putting filters on their CHILDREN?! F**k.”

Some fans worried Jayde would have ‘image issues’

Another fan of Teen Mom OG thought that Maci was setting up Jayde for “image issues” by using a filter on her face.

This isn’t the first time Maci’s appearance has come under fire lately. Earlier this month, fans pointed out that Maci’s face looked different, and they thought she got a “new face.”

Fans noticed that Maci looked different than she did just last month, when she shared a pic of herself and Jayde for her sixth birthday.

With the pressure on physical appearance while being in the limelight, Maci isn’t alone. Whether stars choose to have cosmetic procedures done, they’re usually called out by critics either way.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.