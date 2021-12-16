Teen Mom OG fans beg Cory Wharton to propose to longtime girlfriend Taylor Selfridge

Cory Wharton’s fans think it’s time he proposes to his longtime girlfriend and baby mama, Taylor Selfridge. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Cory Wharton has been with his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, for several years and the two share a daughter together. Now, Cory’s fans are calling for the MTV star to propose to Taylor.

Cory Wharton is a well-known name among MTV fans because he has starred in more than one of the network’s shows over the years.

Cory Wharton shares daughters with Cheyenne Floyd and Taylor Selfridge

In addition to his regular appearances on The Challenge over the years – which he has since stepped away from to spend time with his daughters – Cory also appears on Teen Mom OG and has made appearances on Ex on the Beach.

Cory shares his daughter, Ryder, 4, with his ex, Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom OG. He also has a daughter, Mila, 1, with his current longtime love, Taylor Selfridge.

Cory’s time on Ex on the Beach is where he met Taylor, during Season 1. The couple took a brief break but have been together, for the most part, ever since.

Recently, Cory took to Instagram to share an ad for 1-800-Flowers that included a sweet snap of himself, Taylor, and his daughters, Ryder and Mila.

The family of four posed in front of the fireplace with their personalized stockings, sporting cozy winter pajamas, as they showed off the floral arrangement and chocolate-covered strawberries they were advertising.

Teen Mom OG fans tell Cory Wharton to put a ring on Taylor Selfridge’s finger

While most of Cory’s followers showed up in the comments to tell him how beautiful his family is and how adorable their stockings are, several commented that it’s time Cory puts a ring on it.

One of Cory’s fans felt that it’s time for him to propose and told him, “You’ve been making taylor play house for too long. Propose already.”

Another fan replied to the comment and claimed that the reason he ended his relationship with his ex, Cheyenne Floyd, is because of commitment issues.

“@trendytease he doesn’t want to be married that’s why Cheyenne moved on,” the comment read.

“@vvalrose25 Then he needs to let Taylor find somebody who would marry her,” wrote another one of Cory’s followers who took Taylor’s side in the debate.

Cory’s fans pressured him to propose to Taylor. Pic credit: @corywharton_ig/Instagram

“And marry her Cory,” was another simple yet direct comment aimed at Cory from one of his followers.

One of Cory’s followers, however, felt that Cory and Taylor don’t necessarily need marriage to validate their relationship.

“To those saying “marry her” .. marriage doesn’t make a bond stronger 🥴,” their comment read. “They look very happy and at the best their relationship has ever been. Let them enjoy it.”

Although Cory and Taylor look to be happy together, it wasn’t always the case. Last year, the couple sparked rumors they had split when Cory took a social media hiatus.

Cory returned after two months, however, and confirmed that he and Taylor were definitely still an item.

“We’re back, yes EVERYBODY SHES STILL MINE,” Cory commented on one of Taylor’s Instagram posts last year, proving he and Taylor are still a couple.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In premiere in back-to-back episodes beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV.