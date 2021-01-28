Teen Mom OG: Catelynn Lowell denies latest round of Tyler Baltierra divorce rumors

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell denies that she and husband Tyler Baltierra are headed for divorce despite the ongoing rumors. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell has come to the defense of her marriage once again.

The couple, who were childhood sweethearts and began dating in the seventh grade, have seen and heard it all when it comes to their relationship. And things haven’t lightened up in recent years despite tying the knot back in 2015.

However, Catelynn indicated that she and Tyler have become accustomed to the constant rumors. And as the current set of rumors fly, she spoke to InTouch Weekly to set the record straight.

Catelynn says she’s used to the rumors about her marriage to Tyler

Speaking to In Touch Weekly, Catelynn says she can’t figure out why these constant rumors about her marriage, and possible divorce, keep swirling.

“I’m not a hundred percent sure [why split rumors keep swirling],” she said. “I don’t know if it’s because people really just can’t believe that we are actually this happy together or that relationships like this exist.”

The couple has seen their fair share of ups and downs over the years. In fact, fans were first introduced to Catelynn and Tyler when they starred on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant back in 2009.

At the time, they were expecting their first child together. And due to their chaotic home lives, they believed the best thing they could do for their daughter, Carly, was place her for adoption. And, they did.

The two have since welcomed two more children, 6-year-old Novalee Baltierra and 23-month-old Vaeda Baltierra.

Despite all the familial drama they’ve faced over the years, Catelynn says she and Tyler have no plans on getting a divorce.

“We’re definitely not getting a divorce,” she shared. “Nothing is going on. We’re not on the rocks, nothing. We’re all good.”

Catelynn and Tyler recently suffered a miscarriage

While it seems that their marriage is still as strong as ever, the couple was devastated earlier this year when it was revealed that Catelynn had suffered a miscarriage.

Catelynn shared their devastating loss on social media in an emotional post.

In the now-deleted post, Catelynn expressed her sorrow over their loss stating, “I WAS pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby.”

She continued, “I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year.”

Catelynn previously told In Touch how she and Tyler have managed to deal with the loss.

“I just think that we’ve, you know, we’ve been to lots of therapy together. We really worked on communication skills,” she admitted. “I think that’s helped us tremendously. Just learning the right ways of how to communicate and what things they, you know, kind of work on. I think that was a huge factor.”

