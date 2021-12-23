Teen Mom OG: Catelynn Baltierra updates fans on health scare with infant daughter Rya Rose

Catelynn Baltierra revealed that her infant daughter Rya Rose has been battling a health issue, setting off her anxiety. Pic credit: MTV and @catelynnmtv/Instagram

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra revealed that she has had a rough week battling anxiety that was exacerbated by her four-month-old daughter Rya’s health condition.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Catelynn and her husband Tyler Baltierra welcomed their fourth daughter, Rya Rose, on August 28 of this year.

Rya has been a welcome addition the Catelynn and Tyler’s family, joining big sisters Nova and Vaeda at home. Rya also shares big sister Carly, who was placed for adoption shortly after her birth in 2009.

Recently, Catelynn updated her fans on not only Rya’s health condition but her own mental battles.

Speaking with Celebuzz, the 29-year-old Teen Mom OG star revealed why she’s had such a tough week.

“This has been an extremely hard week for me and I always want to be open with my fans about what’s going on in our lives, our children’s lives, and with my mental health as this is a topic I’ve always been open about,” Catelynn shared with the outlet.

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra’s four-month-old daughter Rya diagnosed with RSV

“I’ve really been struggling with my panic disorder this week and it’s not easy,” Catelynn revealed. “On top of that, Rya got diagnosed with RSV.”

Catelynn explained that RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a condition that can be scary for babies battling it, especially amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

“RSV is a respiratory virus and, as you could imagine, with covid running rampant through the country our heads immediately went there,” Catelynn explained.

“Luckily it was just RSV and we know she will get better, but watching her have trouble breathing and coughing is not an easy thing to endure as a parent,” Catelynn added.

Catelynn Baltierra working through mental health issues amid Rya’s illness

Catelynn continued, “Coupled with my panic disorder, things have just seemed overwhelming anxiety-wise.”

The reality TV star explained that her treatment over the years for her mental illnesses has helped her through her struggles this time around.

“It’s helpful to share this, though, as I hope that others can relate to my struggles and understand they’re not alone. I know things will get easier, and I know that the world is struggling with so many things right now, but I’m trying to just keep my head up and know that things will improve.”

“I also want to note that my past mental health work has allowed me to manage and control my panic disorder this time around, so I’m so appreciative and thankful for all the hard work I put into improving myself and I encourage anyone who has any type of mental disorder to do the same,” Catelynn added.

Luckily, Catelynn was able to report that baby Rya is now doing much better.

“Rya is doing much better. We are now only doing breathing treatments at night time,” Catelynn said.

“I’m doing well and my panic has gone away finally but I’m still doing therapy! And Rya has RSV but is getting better every day.”

