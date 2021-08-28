Teen Mom OG: Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra welcome fourth child

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra welcomed their fourth daughter. Pic credit: MTV

It’s another girl for Teen Mom OG couple Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra.

The couple welcomed their rainbow baby, and it appears both mom and baby girl are doing well.

Yesterday, Catelynn shared a photo on Instagram revealing that baby “R” was on the way. The picture included the hospital bassinet and other items needed to deliver a baby.

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra welcome fourth daughter

It’s another baby girl for Catelynn and Tyler. The Teen Mom OG couple welcomed their first child, Carly, who they placed for adoption in May 2009. Since then, they welcomed daughter Novalee in January 2015 and Vaeda in February 2019.

The journey to welcoming baby R wasn’t an easy one. Catelynn Baltierra experienced a miscarriage, which played out on Teen Mom OG. It was a tough time for the couple, who lost the baby in November 2020. They quickly fell pregnant with baby R, which led to some worries early on.

Now, Catelynn and Tyler can celebrate as they enjoy they have officially welcomed their fourth little one. The baby girl appears to be doing well as Tyler shared a short video of her wrapped in her blanket in the hospital bassinet. Her face was not shown, but that will likely happen in the next few days.

Pic credit: @tylerbaltierramtv/Instagram

Catelynn Baltierra’s struggles

Over the years, Catelynn Baltierra has been open with her mental health struggles. She has talked about her triggers and sought help several times at a treatment facility for suicidal thoughts.

Both she and Tyler Baltierra have gone through a lot in their lives, suffering many of the same traumas. Their relationship has withstood a lot, even a separation, while Catelynn was pregnant with Vaeda.

Despite all of it, the couple has continued pushing forward and giving their children better lives than they had growing up. It isn’t always easy, but it is always worth it.

With a new season of Teen Mom OG coming up, viewers will see part of this pregnancy. Catelynn and Tyler announced they were expecting earlier this year, and they also shared it would be another girl for the couple. The name has not yet been revealed as they have only referred to her as baby R.

Congratulations to Catelynn and Tyler on their new bundle of joy.

Teen Mom OG returns Tuesday, September 7 at 8/7c on MTV.