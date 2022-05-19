Teen Mom OG: Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra commemorate daughter Carly on her 13th birthday

Today marks Catelynn and Tyler’s daughter Carly’s 13th birthday. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra’s firstborn daughter Carly is a teenager now!

Catelynn and Tyler’s teen pregnancy story was captured for MTV’s cameras on 16 and Pregnant before moving to Teen Mom OG.

Their story was different from the others because they placed Carly for adoption shortly after her birth, fearing they wouldn’t be able to care for her.

May 19 marks Catelynn and Tyler’s firstborn daughter Carly’s birthday and she is officially a teenager.

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra celebrate daughter Carly on her 13th birthday

Catelynn and Tyler each took to their respective Instagram Feeds to commemorate Carly on her special day.

Catelynn opted to share a video montage of moments throughout her life since Carly was born. There were snaps of Catelynn and Tyler holding Carly in the hospital shortly after her birth and pics of Cate and Ty during some of their meetings with Carly and her adoptive parents Brandon and Teresa Davis.

Another pic showed Tyler dancing with Carly at his and Catelynn’s wedding and there was also a photo of Carly with their daughter Nova. Catelynn captioned her post, “Happy 13th Birthday Carly!!! We love you deeply and pray you have the time of your life today and everyday! We think of you always ❤️ #adoptionjourney #birthmomstrong.”

For his Instagram post, Tyler chose to share one photo of himself and Catelynn in the hospital bed with Carly shortly after she was born. In his caption, Tyler shared an emotional poem that he wrote for his daughter.

“Happy 13th Birthday Carly! I don’t really have the words to describe how I feel today…so I figured I’d share a poem that I wrote for her instead,” the Michigan native wrote.

Part of Tyler’s poem talked about Carly’s baby blanket that he still keeps in a safe place and puts around his neck from time to time when he’s thinking of her: “Swaddled so tight in your baby blanket, Your spirit so innocent…& guess what? I still have that baby blanket…It’s folded in the chest by my bed & sometimes I unravel it Just to put it around my neck & pretend it’s you I’m holding instead.”

Tyler, who recently underwent a vasectomy, concluded his caption, “I love you so much Carly & I can’t wait to hold your hand again ❤️ #Adoption #BirthParentStrong.”

Tyler says having kids after Carly ‘saved’ him and Catelynn

Last fall, Tyler opened up about placing Carly for adoption and how having more children has helped him and Catelynn heal. Tyler and Catelynn also share three other daughters: Nova, 7, Vaeda, 3, and Rya, 9 months.

“We really feel like, in a way, our children just saved us,” Tyler shared. “They came to us exactly at the right time when they were supposed to be in our lives and helped project the healing.”

Stay tuned for a premiere date for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which will combine casts from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2.