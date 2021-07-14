Teen Mom OG: Amber Portwood brags on high GPA during first semester, gets support from Mackenzie McKee

Amber Portwood aces her first semester. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is crushing it during her first semester in college and she recently shared the good news with her supporters. The mom-of-two admitted to doubting herself for a while when she first started her college courses but after seeing how well she has done, Amber is now confidently ready to take on her second semester.

A few months ago Amber happily revealed that she was accepted into Purdue University and she’s since been working hard on her college courses, despite tons of backlash and negative comments from trolls.

However, Amber’s hard work is paying off because she recently gave her followers an update about her admirable GPA. And she got some support from her followers and from fellow Teen Mom OG costar Mackenzie McKee after sharing the news.

Amber Portwood gets high GPA during first semester

The Teen Mom OG star recently took to Instagram and shared an update about how well she’s been doing in college.

“Hi guys so I’ve been getting a lot of questions about school and I wanted to give you an update and yes I did pass my first term with a 3.7 GPA in Bachelors of Science in Psychology…and it’s been a journey, an amazing journey,” confessed Amber.

Amber went on to admit in her video — which was posted a few hours ago — that despite her passing grades, she had some doubts early on.

“I doubted myself for a while but that’s okay,” admitted the MTV star. “Thank you guys so much for all your support and I love you so much…”

Amber Portwood gets support from Mackenzie McKee

Amber was recently mocked by Teen Mom OG TV fans after she revealed her intention to study psychology but now she’s getting support regarding how well she’s been doing.

Amber gets her fair share of hate whenever she talks about college– because some people believe she should put these efforts into parenting her kids instead. But this time around, Amber’s news garnered more positive messages than the hate she usually gets on social media.

After sharing the news with her Instagram followers, Amber’s comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages and supportive feedback. Her castmate Mackenzie McKee also praised the 31-year-old for a successful semester and shared that she was “proud” of her.

And Mackenzie wasn’t the only one encouraging Amber on her journey to continue her education.

“Omg psychology was a doozy for me in college 😂 had to take it twice 👏 U DOING GREAT MAMA !!! PROUD OF U,” wrote one commenter.

Another Instagram follower assured the Reality Tv personality that “we are out here rooting for ya.”

There were lots of other positive messages commending Amber on such a great accomplishment.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus on MTV.