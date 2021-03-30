Teen Mom OG Amber Portwood accepted to Purdue University calls it ‘a new beginning’

Amber Portwood has been accepted to Purdue University. Pic credit:MTV

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood finally has something to celebrate as she just got accepted into university.

Amber will be headed off to Purdue University to continue her education, and the good news could not have come at a better time.

The mom-of-two has had a rough couple of weeks since the new season of Teen Mom OG premiered on MTV.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Fans have watched the rocky relationship between Amber and her oldest child Leah play out on the show, and they’ve had plenty to say about it.

After the 12-year-old opened up about feeling neglected by her mom, fans took to social media to bash Amber.

But it’s not just her parenting skills that viewers have taken issue with.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

She’s also been criticized for being lazy because most of her scenes featured the OG hanging out on her couch.

Amber lashed out at social media trolls recently for calling her a couch potato.

But that certainly won’t be the case anymore since the MTV personality is headed off to university.

Amber Portwood is ready for a new beginning

The Teen Mom OG star had a recent chat with People to dish about her university plans.

Amber will be pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in psychology in applied behavior analysis at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.

“This is something I’ve been waiting for for so long,” commented the 30-year-old. “I got my GED almost eight years ago and I’ve wanted to go to college ever since. I feel like this is a step toward a new beginning.”

And despite not having the best of relationships with her kids, the Teen Mom OG star is using them as her motivation.

“I want to show them that you can always turn a negative into a positive,” explained Amber. “It’s a good message for my kids to see in the future that, ‘Hey, this is what I did. And you can do it, too.'”

“I want them to see that no matter what you’ve been through, you can change. Anybody can change,” continued the reality TV personality. “So just make life what you want to make it, and make it better.”

Why did Amber Portwood choose a psychology major?

During her chat with the media outlet, the Teen Mom OG star explained that her own mental health issues guided her decision to pick psychology as her major.

“I picked the major because of my own mental health status,” admitted Amber, who opened up about her bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder a few years ago.

She continued, “And also just living the way that I’ve lived with it, and understanding my kind of world and this mental health world.”

“I want to understand other people even more,” added the MTV star.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.