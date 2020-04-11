Amber Portwood fainted while filming Teen Mom OG, and producers had to rush her to the hospital. Although cameras were not officially rolling during the scary moment, it was captured thanks to a car camera.

The most recent episode on MTV showed Amber’s health crisis. It went down in a parking lot following anger management sessions with Gary Shirley.

What happened when Amber collapsed?

Audio footage of the incident was captured via Amber’s microphone. The audio, along with the car camera video, gave Teen Mom OG viewers a first-hand account of what happened to the reality TV star.

Amber and Gary were exiting their session when she suddenly dropped to the ground. One producer can be heard calling her name as they are running over to her. Amber is picked up by a producer and placed in a car as an ambulance rushed to the scene.

The episode ended with the ambulance pulling up. Fans will have to tune in next week to see the fallout of Amber fainting.

What caused Amber to faint?

There is no question that Amber was under a lot of stress before she collapsed on the ground. Leading up to the incident, Amber was dealing with the leaked audio from one of her fights with ex Andrew Glennon.

A fight between the couple resulted in Amber getting arrested last summer. In July 2019, Andrew called the cops on his baby mama after she allegedly hit him with a shoe, while he was holding their toddler son, James.

“Get out. I’ll kill you. I will kill you. You disgusting fat a**, I’m going to blow you out the water,” Amber is heard saying in the leaked tapes.

The MTV show highlighted Amber’s reaction to the leaked audio. Gary was the one who reached out to Amber, telling her she needs to be accountable for her actions. At his suggestion, Amber agreed to attend an anger management session with a counselor.

Gary set up the appointment. On their way to the session, Amber told Gary that she was drained.

“I’m so emotionally drained, it’s like that numbness, it’s super intense. Super f**king intense,” Amber expressed before heading into the session.

Not long after her revelation, Amber emerged and suddenly dropped to the ground. The stress probably got the best of her.

However, there is also the possibility that something is seriously wrong with Amber Portwood after she fainted during the filming of Teen Mom OG. Fans will get answers about what is wrong with Amber in the next episode of the hit reality TV show.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.