Andrew Glennon explains why he quit Teen Mom OG, didn’t tell his side of Amber Portwood story

Last July, Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood and her baby daddy Andrew Glennon got into a heated fight that led to Andrew calling 911.

Andrew claimed that Amber was physically attacking him with a shoe and a machete, which made him fear for himself and the couple’s son James.

Reportedly, the fight occurred when Andrew woke up Amber for an appointment. A recording emerged of Amber threatening to hurt Andrew during the fight, and it sounded like Amber was at fault in the incident.

Amber was arrested after Andrew called the police and a judge ruled that Andrew should have custody of James.

Andrew was cleared of wrongdoing in the incident, but Amber agreed to a plea deal for 906 days of probation.

Viewers can track the case on the show

Amber has continued to film for Teen Mom OG throughout the ordeal.

On Tuesday’s show, viewers got to see Cheyenne, Catelynn, and Maci head to Indiana to support Amber during her court hearing. The hearing went fairly well for Amber, and she was allowed regular visits with James.

It was revealed that there is an official gag order on the case, so Andrew and Amber can’t talk about the situation.

They’ve been relatively tight-lipped about it from the beginning, so the revelation that the gag order was in place didn’t come as a surprise.

Amber made it clear on last night’s show that a reunion with Andrew is definitely not on the horizon. Her priority in the situation was to ensure the well-being of her son and make sure that she still has the opportunity to spend time with him.

Andrew will no longer be a part of the show

Although Amber hasn’t let the incident change her filming schedule, Andrew decided that he no longer wanted to be a part of the show.

On Tuesday’s show, we saw producer Larry Musnik offering Andrew the opportunity to tell his side of the story.

Larry explained that the show never airs only one side of the story, but Andrew said that he doesn’t want to be part of the show unless he’s paid the same as the other stars.

It seems that Larry wasn’t willing to meet Andrew’s demands, because a message came on a black screen explaining that Andrew decided not to film any further.

In a recent interview, Andrew confirmed that money was the reason he decided to stop filming for Teen Mom OG.

In a statement to The Ashley, Andrew said, “The ONLY way I would consider continuing the same show with the person who inflicted the pain, who inflicted such pain and abuse upon James and I, would be if we were paid the same as our abuser.

“Seems only fair. Anything else would be wrong on so many levels and an insult. That was my price for continuing to be their punching bag.”

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.