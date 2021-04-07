Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Teen Mom: Maci Bookout says no one has the ‘power to influence’ Bentley, ‘not even me’


Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout says she cannot influence Bentley
Maci Bookout says no one can influence her son Bentley. Pic credit:MTV

The tension between Maci Bookout and her eldest child’s father, Ryan Edwards, has resulted in him getting the axe from Teen Mom OG.

The exes have had a somewhat volatile relationship for quite some time.

Ryan’s parents, Larry and Jen, are also embroiled in the situation and have alleged that Maci has prevented Bentley from seeing them.

However, on the show, Bentley seems to be the one who decides if he wants to spend time with his dad and grandparents.

But the Edwards family remains convinced that Maci is the one swaying Bentley’s decision.

Maci Bookout says Bentley is an individual

The Teen Mom OG star has been constantly fielding criticism from the Edwards family that she has been turning Bentley against them.

Earlier in the season, the 12-year-old wanted to have a therapy session with his dad to try and mend their relationship.

However, when he brought up the subject to Ryan, he wasn’t too keen on the idea and felt that Maci was the one behind it.

In last night’s episode, Ryan and his wife Mackenzie discussed the issue of Ryan talking to Bentley’s therapist. And they were still skeptical that it was all Maci’s doing.

But the mom-of-three has made it clear that Bentley has his own opinion.

In a recent chat with In Touch, Maci told the media outlet that she has raised her son to think for himself and not be easily influenced by others.

“I mean, obviously everyone is entitled to feel how they want to feel or [to] have their own opinion,” noted the Teen Mom OG star. “But I think definitely throughout the season, the audience is going to be able to see Bentley and his growth and get to know a deeper side of him and how he feels.”

She continued, “I have raised Bentley to be an individual, to be himself and it’s OK to feel however he feels. Honestly, I have not raised him to give anybody the ability or the power to influence him, not even me.”

The Edwards have been fired from Teen Mom OG

While we’ve watched the tense relationship between Maci Bookout and the Edwards family over the years, this will not be the case going forward.

It seems the drama has simply become too much for the Teen Mom OG star and she wants the show to focus more on her other endeavors.

So, Ryan and his family will no longer be a part of Maci’s storyline next season.

Ryan’s wife Mackenzie spoke about the recent firing and shared that “Maci’s agent went above their heads and went to Viacom and said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci’s abilities and whatever she does and that we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that.”

Now that Ryan and his family are off the show it will be interesting to see how Maci’s storyline plays out going forward.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.

