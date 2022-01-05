Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In teases new 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk-style format following Family Reunion spinoff

The cast of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In. Pic credit: MTV

MTV has released the trailer for Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In and the spinoff show teased its unique format that promises fans more drama.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, MTV announced a spinoff show over the summer that would bring together the casts of Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant.

Filmed in a retreat-style house, Family Reunion has already received a ton of hype and promised plenty of drama off the bat.

Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In, premiering January 11, releases preview

Now, Family Reunion’s counterpart, Girls’ Night In, is ready for its debut, premiering on the same night, at 9/8c on MTV.

In the promo pic for Girls’ Night In, viewers see Teen Mom OG castmates Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Baltierra, and Cheyenne Floyd seated together in the promo pics.

MTV recently shared the preview trailer for Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In and it gave a glimpse inside the spinoff which takes on a 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk vibe where cast members give commentary on previously aired episodes, from the comfort of their beds.

The spinoff will feature cast members from the Teen Mom franchise giving commentary on some of the “biggest moments” on the show and promised that the moms will “hold nothing back.”

Cheyenne is joined by her mom, Margaret, and her sister R Kyle, as they watched clips of Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline coming out of surgery after her Brazilian butt lift.

Cheyenne and her family provided commentary, as well as Teen Mom OG’s Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra, who were joined by their daughters Rya and Vaeda on the bed for their segment.

Amber Portwood accompanied her cousin on the bed to give commentary during her scenes.

Maci Bookout and two of her female friends sat on the couch of her home to give their two cents on Jade’s surgery.

Teen Mom stars comment on Jade Cline’s Brazilian butt lift surgery

Perhaps the funniest moment in the preview clip is when Cheyenne’s mom Margaret comments on the Brazilian butt lift surgery trend.

“I always go, ‘Why do they do this?'” Margaret asked Cheyenne and her sister.

“But some people like that look,” Cheyenne tried to explain to her mom. “It may not be for you!”

Margaret replied, “Who?!”

Cheyenne told her mom, “Clearly everybody who’s getting their butts done!”

“They look stupid,” Margaret admitted. “It looks crazy.”

Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In makes its premiere one hour after Teen Mom: Family Reunion debuts next week.

Fans of the Teen Mom franchise are excited about two new spinoff shows, the return of some former cast members, and finally getting to see what all of the hype has been about, so be sure to tune in!

Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In premieres on Tuesday, January 11 at 9/8c on MTV, following the debut of Teen Mom: Family Reunion at 8/7c.