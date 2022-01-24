Teen Mom Family Reunion: Everything you need to know about life coach Dr. Cheyenne Bryant

Dr. Cheyenne Bryant AKA “Dr. B” from Teen Mom Family Reunion. Pic credit: MTV

Dr. Cheyenne Bryant is the life coach from the new spinoff, Teen Mom Family Reunion, and here is a rundown of everything you need to know about “Dr. B.”

TMFR showcased a new format within the Teen Mom franchise, hiring a life coach to help the moms and dads deal with their own struggles as well as issues with their castmates.

TMFR is only two episodes into the season and drama has already ensued, right off the bat.

Dr. Bryant, or Dr. B as the moms affectionately call her, has played a major role in the drama that has played out.

During one of her counseling exercises for the moms, Dr. Bryant had them engage in a form of scream therapy which ended in a brawl.

It’s been Dr. Bryant’s job to not only help the moms and dads of TMFR grow emotionally, but also apparently to break up fights among the cast.

Who is life coach Dr. Cheyenne Bryant from Teen Mom Family Reunion?

TMFR viewers have enjoyed watching Dr. B infuse some calm into the moms when things got heated and many are wondering about her background.

On her Instagram page, Dr. Bryant touts herself as a “psychology expert & life coach,” a best-selling author, and the founder of both the Dr. Bryant Institute and the Dr. Bryant Foundation.

The Dr. Bryant Institute specializes in mental health and life coaching while her Foundation is a non-profit that focuses on providing resources to youth, families, and communities in need.

A quick glance at Dr. Bryant’s website reveals that she is an accomplished life coach and has been featured in several publications including The Oprah Magazine, Forbes, and Ebony, among others.

Dr. Bryant is a graduate of Cal State University, where she attended at the age of 17. She obtained a double degree in both Psychology and Pan African studies and pursued her Doctorate degree in Counseling Psychology at Argosy University.

The TMFR life coach also boasts numerous other accolades on her site, and credits herself as a “Motivational Speaker, fitness model, community activist, host, and brand ambassador.”

Dr. Bryant’s future on Teen Mom Family Reunion

Dr. Bryant surely has her work cut out for her this season on TMFR. She’s already found herself caught in the middle of an altercation that almost turned physical between Ashley Jones, Jade Cline, and Briana DeJesus.

Ashley Jones recently made a request that Dr. Bryant replace Dr. Drew Pinsky for upcoming Teen Mom reunion specials.

“It was nice to connect with a real doctor who wanted accountability and insight instead of condescending remarks,” Ashley said of Dr. Bryant, comparing her to Dr. Drew.

Dr. Bryant recently revealed that she would “absolutely, 100 percent” be open to appearing on a second season of TMFR, so stay tuned for news of a possible TMFR Season 2.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.