Teen Mom: Family Reunion: Briana DeJesus shares sweet appreciation posts for daughters Nova and Stella

Briana DeJesus showed her daughters Nova and Stella appreciation on social media. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom: Family Reunion star Briana DeJesus took some time to show her appreciation for her daughters, Nova and Stella.

Briana has been a part of the Teen Mom franchise since 2012 when she appeared on 16 & Pregnant, before moving to Teen Mom 3 and then becoming part of the Teen Mom 2 cast in 2017.

Since her time on the show, Briana has welcomed two daughters. She shares her 10-year-old daughter Nova with her ex, Devoin Austin, and shares her 4-year-old daughter Stella with her other ex, Luis Hernandez.

Briana’s girls have turned out to be sweet, respectful young ladies despite the drama surrounding them and their parents.

Briana recently took to Instagram, where she shared appreciation posts for both of her girls, pointing out their strengths and the qualities she loves about her daughters.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion star Briana DeJesus shares appreciation post for daughter Stella

Starting with her youngest daughter Stella, Briana shared a post to honor the preschooler, along with several pics of Stella posing with her amphibian friend, posing in the snow, and showing off a pink wig. In the last slide, Briana shared a pic of Stella’s recent injury that required a stitch.

“Stella appreciation post!” Briana captioned her post. “She’s my wild child! Aka little Brittany! 😂 she told me that she choose me to be her mom bc she wanted to make me happy and she does just that!”

“We signed her up for kindergarten! Her heart is OK as of now! She is inspiring me to create a business so stay tuned for that and she officially got a big girl cut and needed one stitch! 😂 I never had these problems with nova lmao but it’s okay, she’s fine and thriving!”

Next, Briana shared an appreciation post for Stella’s big sister, Nova.

Briana DeJesus’ appreciation post for daughter Nova

“Nova appreciation post!” read Briana’s caption. “She’s talented! She started taking piano lessons and is killing it! Her teacher wants her to do a recital!”

Briana shared several pics and videos of Nova, including audio of Nova practicing piano and one of her riding her Vespa scooter with Stella. Another video showed Briana learning to braid Nova’s hair.

“Gave her a big girl hair cut to get rid of all the damaged hair from processing it,” Briana explained of Nova’s new shorter haircut. “She said she wants to stay natural! And bc of that, i decided to take a hair braiding class and educate myself on her type of hair! ❤️”

“And she loves her Vespa! (Thrill seeking just like her mom lol) love this girl and she makes me so proud! Can u guess the song she’s playing? she learned it all on her own!”

Briana left her girls back at home in Florida recently when she joined the Teen Mom: Family Reunion cast in San Diego, California to film alongside cast members, past and present, within the franchise.

Briana has already brought the drama after the first episode’s premiere and TMFR promises even more as the season continues so be sure to tune in.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.