Teen Mom critics take aim at Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra over Vaeda’s birthday cupcake

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra of Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra celebrated their daughter, Vaeda’s second birthday on February 20 and Catelynn shared a video to her Instagram page.

What seemed like an innocent birthday celebration for a toddler became fodder for Teen Mom critics both on Instagram and Reddit.

In the video, Catelynn is holding a single cupcake with blue icing and red candles while the group surrounding them sings Happy Birthday to the 2-year-old. Vaeda is not having it, and cries and tries to get out of her high chair.

Everyone ignores Vaeda’s aversion and finishes the song, laughing and holding her cupcake in front of her.

Catelynn appears to drop her camera after they sing to Vaeda and viewers are left staring at a blurry, brown screen for over 30 seconds while guests talk in the background.

Catelynn captioned her post with, “Well Vaeda doesn’t like to have people sing 😂😂 happy birthday baby girl!!! I love you with all my heart and soul ❤️”

Teen Mom critics weigh in

Followers commented that Vaeda may have a sensory processing disorder, given her strong reluctance to the ordeal.

Fans on Instagram commented on Vaeda’s reaction to her cupcake. Pic credit: @catelynnmtv/Instagram

One viewer on Reddit remarked, “It’s not an uncommon reaction for a 1st or 2nd birthday. It’s a room of people looking all at you and singing while they bring a flaming desert at you. It’s sensory overload for a lot of them.”

Viewers voiced their opinions on Reddit. Pic credit: Reddit.

Vaeda is Catelynn and Tyler’s third daughter. They placed their first daughter, Carly, for adoption right after she was born. The couple has another daughter, Nova, who is 6 years old.

Catelynn and Tyler have endured a lot of hurt throughout their relationship

Cate and Ty have been through a lot during their 15-year relationship, which began when the two were just teenagers in seventh grade.

Catelynn was raised in an unstable environment, having a strained relationship with her mom, April, and moving 13 times during her childhood.

Tyler’s father, Butch, is a longtime addict who was in and out of jail when Tyler was a kid. In an ironic twist, April and Butch got married (after Tyler and Catelynn had already been dating), making Catelynn and Tyler step-siblings.

The couple had dated for three years when Catelynn first found out she was pregnant at age 16. Given their unreliable home life, the two decided to place their infant daughter, Carly, for adoption. Cameras captured the turning point for 16 and Pregnant on MTV.

Having to make tough adult decisions as teenagers forced the couple to mature together, and quickly. They welcomed daughter, Nova, in January 2015 and married in August of that same year. Daughter Vaeda made her entrance in 2019.

The couple has been talking about wanting another baby for a while, and soon. Tyler has been vocal about his desire for a son.

Tyler and Catelynn recently announced they’re expecting their fourth child, after suffering a miscarriage in December. The Teen Mom OG star is due in September of this year.

Teen Mom airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.