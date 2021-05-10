Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer done having kids but would have liked a son

Leah Messer revealed she is done having kids but would have liked to have had a son. Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is reportedly done having kids but revealed she would have liked to have had a son.

Leah hosted a Q&A on her Instagram Stories on May 8 and began by asking her followers “whatcha wanna know?”

One fan asked the MTV star a direct question regarding her future as a mom and if she would be up to having any more children.

“Do u want more kids!? If so how many more?” they said per The Sun.

“Eh…not really. I would’ve loved to have had a boy, but….I’m content,” Leah responded.

“I’m happy, we’re happy! We got each other. That’s all I ever need,” she said, followed by the hashtag, girl mom.

Leah continues to look for love but will wait before introducing a new beau to her three girls

Leah is still open to looking for love, However, she will wait before introducing a new beau to her three girls.

She told Us Weekly that she made “a big mistake” in introducing a man she dated for only four months to her children.,

“The last guy I dated, we dated for at least four months before I even allowed him to come around my kids,” she said. “That was the biggest mistake, honestly. In my opinion, I just don’t want to confuse them with that.”

Leah explained that deserves to date and find her person. However, as a single mom, she planned to keep that part of her life separate from that she shares with daughters Aleeah, Aliannah, and Adalynn.

“Exposing them to my kids’ life is something that I really don’t know that I’m even open to at all. That’s kind of where I’m at. … I don’t like to think about it too much,” Leah explained.

“At the end of the day, whatever’s meant to happen, will happen. If you ask me on a date, cool. I might go, I might not. I might stand you up,” she concluded.

Leah revealed which ex she would not get back with

Fans have frequently asked if she’ll get back together with her ex-husband and baby daddy, Jeremy Calvert. He is the father of Adalynn. Leah shares twin daughters, Ali and Aleeah, with ex-husband Corey Simms.

She told Hollywood Life, “There’s absolutely no hope for me and Jeremy getting back together.”

The couple were married from 2012 through 2015 after dating for one year.

During their appearance on the show, Leah and Jeremy struggled in their relationship. Jeremy often worked long hours out of town and Leah dealt with an addiction to painkillers.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.