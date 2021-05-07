Leah Messer plays Never Have I Ever, reveals the lessons she tries to instill in her daughters

Leah played along in a game of Never Have I Ever and talked about the lessons she’d like to teach her three daughters. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 veteran Leah Messer played a game of Never Have I Ever ahead of the Season 11 premiere of the show and talked about which lessons she hopes to teach her three daughters.

In a video clip from Teen Mom’s Twitter page, Leah told viewers, “Let’s play a little game of Teen Mom 2 Never Have I Ever.”

The caption for the post read, “Never Have I Ever: Mom Edition”

Leah revealed whether she’s ever called her girls by the wrong name

The first statement was “Never have I ever….called my kid by the wrong name.”

Leah answered with a smile, “I definitely have. Of course I would name them all Ali, Aleeah and Adalynn. And sometimes I call Ali Aleeah. Yeah, I definitely get it confused. Sometimes.”

The next statement read, “Never have I ever….cleaned marker or crayon off the walls.”

“I have definitely cleaned marker and crayons off the wall. One time I actually made their room to where it was chalk and dry erase board at the bottom so that way it didn’t happen again,” answered the 29-year-old MTV personality.

Some songs Leah’s girls have on repeat tire her out

Next up in the game was the statement, “Never have I ever….been tired of a song that my kids have on repeat.”

Never Have I Ever: Mom Edition 😂



“There are definitely a few songs that my kids have had on repeat that I’ve been like, ‘Oh my goodness…'”

“Never have I ever….eaten my kids’ Halloween candy” was the next statement and Leah admitted she is guilty.

“Oh yeah, I’ve definitely eaten my kids’ Halloween candy. I don’t think any parent has not done that,” Leah answered with a smile.

In another video, which Teen Mom captioned, “Every single day is a learning experience being a mother,” Leah talked about life lessons she hopes to instill in her daughters.

On the video, a question came across the screen that read, “What are some of the lessons you try to instill in your daughters?”

Leah wants her girls to know their boundaries

“One lesson that I’ve definitely tried to instill into my daughters is that they are loved and they can have boundaries that can be respected. They can say no and it deserves to be respected,” Leah said.

“Those are two big things that I think is very important in my home. I feel like every single day is a learning experience being a mother. Especially a single mother.”

Another lesson that Leah recently taught her girls was the importance of women’s health. Leah used her breast cancer scare as an opportunity to teach her daughters the importance of self-checks.

The MTV personality also admitted that she is a better mom to her girls because she sought treatment for her addiction by going to rehab.

Leah and the rest of the Teen Mom 2 cast will continue to share their lives with viewers during this new season.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.