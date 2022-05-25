Teen Mom 2 viewers call out Briana DeJesus after she’s caught lying about wearing Chris Lopez’s t-shirt

Briana got caught in a lie about wearing Chris’ shirt. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 viewers called out Briana DeJesus after catching her in a lie about wearing Chris Lopez’s t-shirt.

Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 showed Briana and Chris meet up in Philadelphia to record for his podcast, PTSD.

Towards the end of the episode, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Briana was wearing the same black graphic tee that Chris was recorded wearing earlier during the podcast recording. This led Teen Mom 2 fans to believe she slept with Chris during their rendezvous.

Briana DeJesus caught in lie over wearing Chris Lopez’s t-shirt, he says it was his

On Tuesday night’s second half of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, Briana addressed the incident when host Nessa Diab questioned her about it. According to Briana, it wasn’t Chris’ shirt she was wearing — she claimed that they happened to own the same shirt and that it was a coincidence.

However, unbeknownst to Briana, Chris made a surprise virtual appearance on the reunion after her segment and offered a different account. When he was asked about the t-shirt ordeal, he gave a different story to Dr. Drew and Nessa. According to Chris, he lent the shirt to Briana to wear, although he didn’t confirm nor deny whether they slept together.

Following the episode, disgruntled Teen Mom 2 viewers took to Twitter to call out Briana for lying about wearing Chris’ t-shirt.

Teen Mom 2 viewers call out Briana for lying about wearing Chris’ t-shirt

“So since Bri and Chris couldn’t get their story straight, we just gon say they f**ked lol,” wrote one viewer, who assumed what most others have.

Another viewer called out Briana for lying on the reunion: “Not [Briana] lying at the teen mom reunion 😂😂😂 girl why did u sit there and say ya both had the same shirt when dude just clearly said he gave you his 😭”

After Briana told Dr. Drew and Nessa that she was trying to be open with viewers and not hide anything, another viewer called her out for hypocrisy: “Bri wants to be as ‘transparent’ as possible just to have Chris come out & expose her 💀🤣”

“Bri claims she and Chris have the same shirt,” tweeted another viewer. “Chris says he gave her HIS shirt. Seems like they forgot to get their stories straight while they were putting their clothes back on.”

am I tripping or did she lie and say they have the same shirt ….and then he said he gave her his shirt 🤦🏾‍♀️ and she was way too defensive over it he smashed! #TeenMom2reunion pic.twitter.com/AXznrQzxJh — Exclusively Cheyenne (@just_celest86) May 25, 2022

Although Dr. Drew and Nessa pressed Briana for more juicy details, she wasn’t biting. Briana didn’t feel it was anyone’s business whether or not she had sex with Chris.

“No,” was Briana’s response when asked whether she slept with Chris, adding, “But why does that even matter? Like, why do you guys care? Like, is that your business? I don’t think so. I don’t think it’s anybody’s business. Not Kail’s business either. Chris is not her property. So even if I did want to f**k Chris, who the f**k cares?”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG and is slated to premiere in the near future.