Teen Mom 2 Season 10 trailer: Here are the most shocking moments teased in new sneak peek

The Teen Mom 2 season 10 trailer just dropped with the title “Moms Under Pressure!” and boy, they are not kidding. Viewers should turn down the volume before watching because it’s full of screaming, crying, and our favorite thing: DRAMA.
In the trailer (which isn’t even two minutes long), viewers are treated some majorly shocking moments- so the season itself should be one for the books.
Briana DeJesus contracts an STD from Luis Miguel
While fans of the show will get to see Briana DeJesus moving into a new house with her family, the happy moment is overshadowed by some shocking news.
Briana admits that not only did she have sex with Luis Miguel, the father of her younger daughter, but also that he gave her an STD! The MTV star is seen in her car talking to a friend on the phone. Briana shamefully tells her friend, “I had sex with Luis again.”
Fans then see her speaking into the camera, claiming, “I have not processed that he gave me an STD.” Yikes!
Of course, anyone who follows Briana on Instagram already knew her baby daddy Luis had an STD, though she hadn’t confirmed that she had gotten it herself.
She posted to her Instagram stories, “If you f**ked my bald baby daddy in the last two years-go get checked cause he got the clap!”
So Briana started off the season on a really classy note.
Jade Cline and her mother have a massive argument
Jade Cline and her mother are seen having a huuuuuuge fight with mother and daughter both screaming at each other. Jade’s mom yells, “Don’t talk to me like that!” before Jade responds, “Get the f**k out of here!”
Later in the trailer, Jade absolutely loses it on the crew, screaming, “I don’t want to f**king film!” The producers of Teen Mom 2 must go home with their ears ringing at the end of the day.
Jade and her mother have had ongoing difficulties in their relationship. On the last season of Teen Mom 2, Jade’s mom called her from jail asking Jade for $500 to bail her out, promising to pay back the money.
Jade’s mom, Christy Smith, and step-father were arrested for possession of meth. On the phone, Christy could be heard saying, “Jade, please come bond me out of jail, please.”
Upset, Jade responded, “What the f**k. You’re in jail?”
Christy asked her to come bail her out, explaining, “Jade, please, please come get me out. I’ll pay you every dime back.”
It’s easy to see why the two have come to blows in the new Teen Mom 2 trailer.
Chelsea Houska is once again having issues with Adam Lind
As so often happens on Teen Mom 2, Chelsea is once again seen stressed out about what we can only assume are issues with Aubree’s dad Adam Lind.
Chelsea is seen in her car saying, “This is a s**t situation for Aubree.”
It’s not the first time Chelsea and Adam have argued over custody of Aubree, despite the fact that Adam constantly missed visitation times with her and has been an all-around absent dad for most of Aubree’s life.
However, Chelsea is currently enjoying happier times- she recently announced that she’s pregnant with baby number four, a little girl!
She made the official announcement on Instagram a few days ago with a picture of her family members’ names on a fence above the word “baby.” She captioned the adorable pic, “One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021.”
Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancy will be featured
In the Teen Mom 2 trailer, it looks like the pressure of a fourth pregnancy may be getting to Kailyn. As she looks at her 14-week ultrasounds, she says, “I have a son due in July. I just need to put my big girl pants on.”
Kailyn Lowry just gave birth to her fourth child, a son born on July 30. She has yet to let fans in on the name of her new little one or show his face on social media.
During a Q&A session, she explained, “Honestly, he has some swelling still and his eye is bruised from delivery so once that all subsides, I will.”
She also talked about the fact that she gave birth at home, saying, “It was an experience I’m very thankful for.” She didn’t divulge any further details since she plans to share the birth story on her podcast Coffe Convos.
Leah Messer confesses to a prescription pain killer addiction
Leah Messer drops one of the biggest bombs of all during her appearance on the Teen Mom 2 trailer. She’s shown saying, “I’ve never said this before, but I was addicted to pain medication.”
Despite previously denying she had an addiction, it was pretty obvious on earlier seasons of Teen Mom 2 that the MTV star was struggling. In one infamous scene, she nearly passed out while holding her baby.
In May 2020, Leah talked about the addiction with the release of her memoir, Hope, Grace and & Faith, claiming she became addicted after a botched spinal tap during the birth of her youngest daughter Adalynn.
She went into detail about how her father, an addict himself, supplied her with pain medication when she ran out.
It looks like Leah is ready to talk more about the addiction on the new season of Teen Mom 2.
This season will be a bumpy ride, and we’re so here for it!
The new season of Teen Mom 2 premieres September 1 at 8/7c on MTV.