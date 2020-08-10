Teen Mom 2 Season 10 trailer: Here are the most shocking moments teased in new sneak peek

The Teen Mom 2 season 10 trailer just dropped with the title “Moms Under Pressure!” and boy, they are not kidding. Viewers should turn down the volume before watching because it’s full of screaming, crying, and our favorite thing: DRAMA.

In the trailer (which isn’t even two minutes long), viewers are treated some majorly shocking moments- so the season itself should be one for the books.

Briana DeJesus contracts an STD from Luis Miguel

While fans of the show will get to see Briana DeJesus moving into a new house with her family, the happy moment is overshadowed by some shocking news.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Briana admits that not only did she have sex with Luis Miguel, the father of her younger daughter, but also that he gave her an STD! The MTV star is seen in her car talking to a friend on the phone. Briana shamefully tells her friend, “I had sex with Luis again.”

Fans then see her speaking into the camera, claiming, “I have not processed that he gave me an STD.” Yikes!

Of course, anyone who follows Briana on Instagram already knew her baby daddy Luis had an STD, though she hadn’t confirmed that she had gotten it herself.

Read More Jenelle Evans split: Fans worry for her safety after media leaks her location

She posted to her Instagram stories, “If you f**ked my bald baby daddy in the last two years-go get checked cause he got the clap!”

So Briana started off the season on a really classy note.

Jade Cline and her mother have a massive argument

Jade Cline and her mother are seen having a huuuuuuge fight with mother and daughter both screaming at each other. Jade’s mom yells, “Don’t talk to me like that!” before Jade responds, “Get the f**k out of here!”

Later in the trailer, Jade absolutely loses it on the crew, screaming, “I don’t want to f**king film!” The producers of Teen Mom 2 must go home with their ears ringing at the end of the day.

Jade and her mother have had ongoing difficulties in their relationship. On the last season of Teen Mom 2, Jade’s mom called her from jail asking Jade for $500 to bail her out, promising to pay back the money.

Jade’s mom, Christy Smith, and step-father were arrested for possession of meth. On the phone, Christy could be heard saying, “Jade, please come bond me out of jail, please.”

Upset, Jade responded, “What the f**k. You’re in jail?”