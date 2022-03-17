Teen Mom 2: Kailyn Lowry shades Briana DeJesus, says ‘sloppy seconds’ is ‘her thing’

Kailyn Lowry threw shade at Briana DeJesus. Pic credit: MTV

Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus have had issues for years.

The Teen Mom 2 stars can’t get along, and their beef continues to grow as they throw shade back and forth.

Recently, though, Kailyn got one up on Briana when she answered a fan comment on her Instagram story.

Kailyn Lowry mentions ‘sloppy seconds’ in jab at Briana DeJesus

Over on her Instagram story, Kailyn Lowry didn’t hold back.

A fan wrote, “Brianna [sic] is being messy AF with your baby daddies!”

Kailyn responded by writing, “Everybody has their thing. Sloppy seconds may just be hers [white heart emoji]”

What does Briana DeJesus have to do with Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddies?

The Teen Mom 2 fan comment mentioned Briana DeJesus being “messy” with Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddies, but what does that mean?

First, they were likely referring to Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez. Kailyn’s third baby daddy, Jo Rivera, has never had anything to do with Briana.

Things between Kailyn and Briana went south when the latter began dating Javi Marroquin, Kailyn’s ex-husband. Their relationship was chronicled on Teen Mom 2, and it caused several issues for the women. It is was kicked off their years-long feud, and neither has been able to reconcile even though Briana and Javi didn’t last long together.

Chris and Briana hung out in Philadelphia when he invited her to be a part of his podcast. It was filmed for Teen Mom 2 and recently aired. When Briana was talking about her plans with her sister, Brittany DeJesus, she called her sister out for going to see Chris, knowing it would irritate Kailyn.

Teen Mom 2 viewers have speculated Chris and Briana may have slept together based on her wearing his t-shirt, though she denies hooking up with Kailyn’s third baby daddy.

Issues with Briana DeJesus and her baby daddies aren’t the only thing Kailyn Lowry has dealt with from her costar. Briana sent her a treadmill, which she took as a jab at her weight. Briana denies that was the case, but it was a move that raised eyebrows.

Currently, Kailyn is suing Briana for defamation. That was addressed during the season premiere of Teen Mom, where Briana ranted about Kailyn’s “white privilege” and called her a “Karen.”

It doesn’t seem like these two will ever quit with the shade and back and forth, especially on social media.

